5 Most Dangerous Cities of New Mexico

Not all cities in New Mexico are dangerous, however, these are the five dangerous cities. Ensure you watch for your safety if you live here or if you happen or pass by these cities. Make sure that at least one of your family members, friends, or colleagues always knows where you are at all times.

1. Gallup

Gallup is one city with the highest crime rates in New Mexico. Violent crimes have risen by 425%, property crime by 202%, and total crimes by 236%. With a population of under 23000 people, there is a 1 in 12 chance of being a victim of a violent crime and a victim of theft or arson is 1 in 10.

2. Taos

At the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Taos has a high crime rate compared to most cities in New Mexico. With a population of just under 6000, the crime rates have increased by 126%, higher than the national average. Violent crimes decreased by 16% lower than the national average. The probability of becoming a victim of crime is 1 in 18.

It is the second-worst place to live in New Mexico. Chances of you becoming a victim of any crime are 1 in 11, while property crime is 1 in 12.

3. Socorro

At Rio Grande Valley, Socorro is among the most dangerous cities in New Mexico. With a population of just under 9000, the crime rates have increased by 78%, higher than the national average, and violent crimes increased by 146%. The probability of becoming a victim of crime is 1 in 23. Property crime has increased by 65%.

Although safer than Gallup and 4% of other cities in the United States, it is the third-worst place to live in New Mexico. The chances of you becoming a victim of any crime is 1 in 18. There 1 in 20 chance of becoming a victim of arson or theft.

4. Artesia

Making this list at number four, Artesia has a population of over 11000. The crime rates have increased by 43%, higher than the national average, violent crimes by 39% and property crimes by 44%. The probability of becoming a victim of crime is 1 in 29.

Only 15% of cities in the United States are more dangerous than Artesia. On violent crime, it is number two, while on property crime at number 11. A chance of being a victim of a violent crime is 1 in 79

5. Deming

Making this list at number five, and with a population of over 14000, Deming’s crime rates have increased by 146%, higher than the national average. Violent crimes increased by 154% and property crimes by 144%. The probability of becoming a victim of crime is 1 in 17.

Only 2% of cities in the United States are more dangerous than Deming. On violent crime, it is number two, while on property crime at number 11. The chance of being a victim of a violent crime is 1 in 79.

