Three 100-year-old San Diego Restaurants Worth Visiting

Nick Karvounis / Unsplash

San Diego is home to ancient restaurants serving mouth-watering dishes whose recipes they have perfected over the years. These restaurants include Tivoli Bar & Grill, Filippi's Pizza Grotto Little Italy, and Waterfront Bar & Grill.

Tivoli Bar & Grill

Tivoli Bar & Grill is at 505 Sixth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101, United States. It offers dine-in, curbside pickup, and delivery services. It is open from Monday to Wednesday from 12 pm to 2 am, Thursday to Sunday from 11 am to 2 am. The kitchen is open every day from 11 am to 10 pm from 12 to 9 pm. You can reach them by calling +1 619-232-6754 or check their menu at www.food.tivolibar.com.

They opened Tivoli Bar & Grill in 1885, and it has been a favorite local hangout for many. Although they have remodeled it over the years, you can still find the original old safe and ash register at the back of the bar.

Some of the irresistible burgers include the Cheeseburger at $16.00 named "ILOVIT" and side. It is “1/3lb in house pressed Angus Burger on a Toasted Brioche Bun with American Cheese, Thick Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon, Grilled Onions & our signature crafted "ILOVIT" Sauce.”

And the Hamburger & Side at $13.00, which is “1/3lb in house pressed Angus Burger on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Ketchup, Mustard and Mayonnaise”.

Filippi's Pizza Grotto Little Italy

Filippi's Pizza Grotto Little Italy is at 11747 India St, San Diego, CA 92101, United States. It offers dine-in, curbside pickup, and no contact delivery services. It is open every day from 11 am to 9 pm. You can reach them by calling +1 619-232-5094 or check out their menu at Menu: realcheesepizza.com.

They opened Filippi's Pizza Grotto Little Italy in 1947, and the same family still operates it. They serve sandwiches, salads, spaghetti, ravioli, lasagna, macaroni, wines, and beer. They have various pizzas like pepperoni, cheese, mushroom, salami, anchovy, meatball, ham and pineapple, sausage and mushroom, pepperoni and mushroom, sausage and bell peppers, Canadian style bacon, and pepperoni and sausage.

Waterfront Bar & Grill

Waterfront Bar & Grill is at 2044 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101, United States. It offers dine-in, curbside pickup, and no contact delivery services. It is open every day from 8 am to 2 am. You can reach them by calling +1 619-232-9656 or at https://waterfrontbarandgrill.com/.

They opened Waterfront Bar & Grill in 1933, and it has never disappointed in serving the most mouth-watering dishes in San Diego. Some of these meals include the Half pounder Texas Cheese Burger at $12.95, a freshly baked bun, grilled onion, tomato, pickle, and lettuce.

Or the Third pounder Waterfront With Cheese, at $10.95, has a freshly baked bun with double American cheese, grilled onions, pickle, sauce, tomato, lettuce, and fries.

