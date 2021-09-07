San Diego, CA

Three 100-year-old San Diego Restaurants Worth Visiting

Riley Blue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tI0CF_0bojFNV500
Nick Karvounis / Unsplash

San Diego is home to ancient restaurants serving mouth-watering dishes whose recipes they have perfected over the years. These restaurants include Tivoli Bar & Grill, Filippi's Pizza Grotto Little Italy, and Waterfront Bar & Grill.

Tivoli Bar & Grill

Tivoli Bar & Grill is at 505 Sixth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101, United States. It offers dine-in, curbside pickup, and delivery services. It is open from Monday to Wednesday from 12 pm to 2 am, Thursday to Sunday from 11 am to 2 am. The kitchen is open every day from 11 am to 10 pm from 12 to 9 pm. You can reach them by calling +1 619-232-6754 or check their menu at www.food.tivolibar.com.

They opened Tivoli Bar & Grill in 1885, and it has been a favorite local hangout for many. Although they have remodeled it over the years, you can still find the original old safe and ash register at the back of the bar.

Some of the irresistible burgers include the Cheeseburger at $16.00 named "ILOVIT" and side. It is “1/3lb in house pressed Angus Burger on a Toasted Brioche Bun with American Cheese, Thick Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon, Grilled Onions & our signature crafted "ILOVIT" Sauce.”

And the Hamburger & Side at $13.00, which is “1/3lb in house pressed Angus Burger on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Ketchup, Mustard and Mayonnaise”.

Filippi's Pizza Grotto Little Italy

Filippi's Pizza Grotto Little Italy is at 11747 India St, San Diego, CA 92101, United States. It offers dine-in, curbside pickup, and no contact delivery services. It is open every day from 11 am to 9 pm. You can reach them by calling +1 619-232-5094 or check out their menu at Menu: realcheesepizza.com.

They opened Filippi's Pizza Grotto Little Italy in 1947, and the same family still operates it. They serve sandwiches, salads, spaghetti, ravioli, lasagna, macaroni, wines, and beer. They have various pizzas like pepperoni, cheese, mushroom, salami, anchovy, meatball, ham and pineapple, sausage and mushroom, pepperoni and mushroom, sausage and bell peppers, Canadian style bacon, and pepperoni and sausage.

Waterfront Bar & Grill

Waterfront Bar & Grill is at 2044 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101, United States. It offers dine-in, curbside pickup, and no contact delivery services. It is open every day from 8 am to 2 am. You can reach them by calling +1 619-232-9656 or at https://waterfrontbarandgrill.com/.

They opened Waterfront Bar & Grill in 1933, and it has never disappointed in serving the most mouth-watering dishes in San Diego. Some of these meals include the Half pounder Texas Cheese Burger at $12.95, a freshly baked bun, grilled onion, tomato, pickle, and lettuce.

Or the Third pounder Waterfront With Cheese, at $10.95, has a freshly baked bun with double American cheese, grilled onions, pickle, sauce, tomato, lettuce, and fries.

Sources

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

Bringing you news, views, and reviews about our great country America. Want to feature your business on my page? Email me: blueriley75@gmail.com

Denver, CO
3988 followers

More from Riley Blue

5 Worst Places To Live In South Carolina

Some towns in South Carolina may be safe to live in, but these five are not. There is the economy, healthcare, and education are also not that great. A lot of science and data were used to come up with these statistics, according to Roadsnacks.

Read full story
29 comments
Pennsylvania State

5 Worst Places To Live In Pennsylvania

Some towns in Pennsylvania may be safe to live in, but these five are not. There is an economy, healthcare, and education are also not that great. A lot of science and data was used to come up with these statistics, according to Roadsnacks.

Read full story
40 comments
Utah State

5 Worst Places To Live In Utah

Utah has mind-blowing mountains and canyons, but it also has parts that are not good to live in. Some cities in Utah are not suitable to live in from data gathered from the FBI crime data, Bureau of Labor Statistics and Sperling’s Best Places, the government census, and comparing the higher unemployment rates, crime adjusted median income, education, etc.

Read full story
12 comments
Washington State

5 Worst Places To Live In Washington

Named after a president, with more glaciers than most other states and home to Billionaire Bill Gates, Washington has so many amazing things going on. However, it also has some unpleasant places to live in according to FBI crime data, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Sperling’s Best Places, and the government census, and comparing the higher unemployment rates, adjusted median income, education, and high crime.

Read full story
Tennessee State

5 Worst Places To Live In Tennessee

The state of Tennessee is not that safe. The East South-Central region has the highest number of violent crimes and second-highest property crime rate. There are 6.0 incidents per 1,000 people reported on violent crime, 62% higher than the national rate of 3.7.

Read full story
14 comments

5 Worst Places To Live In North Dakota

There are places in North Dakota that are okay to live in. Most of these cities listed here have been ranked by Roadsnacks using data and science. They factored in crime rates, poverty levels, median income rates, unemployment, quality of education, and healthcare.

Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

5 Most Dangerous Cities of Ohio

Ohio is a big state with many cities. Some are more dangerous than others, but regardless of where you live in Ohio, it's essential to be aware of your surroundings and the dangers that might lie ahead. The following list will provide information about the five most dangerous cities in Ohio so that you can stay safe no matter what city you call home!

Read full story
17 comments

5 Worst Places To Live In New Mexico

Where are the worst places to live in New Mexico? It is a question that many people ask themselves when considering moving or traveling to new parts of the country. Some people want to be close enough for work, while others just want a change of scenery and some land for their family.

Read full story
26 comments
Ohio State

5 Worst Places To Live In Ohio

In Ohio, Canton is the most dangerous place to live. However, there are still some lovely safe places in Canton. Next on the list for worst places is Moraine, Cleveland, Whitehall, and Chillicothe in no order at all. Remember, a lot of data and science is used to come up with these rankings and information. Data availed here is according to Roadsnacks and 2019 FBI data.

Read full story
6 comments
Henderson, CO

5 Most Dangerous Cities of North Carolina

North Carolina is a beautiful state with lots of exciting places. Unfortunately, some parts are more dangerous than others, and it’s essential to know the risks before going on a vacation or moving here. Here is a list of the five most dangerous cities in North Carolina.

Read full story
3 comments
Columbus, OH

Three 100-year-old Columbus Restaurants Worth Visiting

There is something about an old restaurant. Maybe it is the ambiance, architecture, or decor, but every time I visit an old restaurant, it makes me feel connected to our history.

Read full story

5 Most Dangerous Cities of New York

You may not know this, but New York is the best state in all of America. It has many great things about it that make it stand out above all other states. For example, did you know that New York City is one of the busiest cities in the world? That's right!

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy