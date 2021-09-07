Three 100-year-old Cleveland Restaurants Worth Visiting

Pablo Merchán Montes / Unsplash

Cleveland has some of the oldest restaurants in the United States that are still operational. Some of these include Guarino's Restaurant, Gunselman's Tavern, and Sokolowski's University Inn. Most of the old restaurants have been closed sold, or the buildings are used for something else.

Guarino's Restaurant

Guarino's Restaurant is at 12309 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106, United States. It offers dine-in, curbside pickup, and no contact delivery services. It is open from Tuesday to Thursday from 12 to 9 pm, Friday to Sunday from 12 to 10 pm, closes on Sunday at 8 pm, and never opens on Mondays. Delivery and pickup services are open Tuesday to Sunday from 12 to 9 pm. You can reach them by calling +1 216-231-3100 or at https://www.guarinoscleveland.com/.

They opened Guarino's Restaurant in 1918, and for 103 years, it has been serving mouthwatering, high-quality Italian-American food and dining at very affordable prices. This restaurant, since they opened, has never done any extreme remodeling, and the same family that started it still manages it.

Some house favorites include the Eggplant Parmigiana at $14 seasoned, lightly breaded pan-fried, then topped with cheese, marinara, and served with pasta marinara.

Sokolowski's University Inn

Sokolowski's University Inn is at 1201 University Rd, Cleveland, OH 44113, United States. It is temporarily closed because of Covid. You can reach them by calling +1 (216) 771-9236 or at https://www.sokolowskis.com/.

Sokolowski's University Inn was opened in 1923 and has a warm, welcoming ambiance with European and Polish dishes that will have your mouth-watering. Their favorite foods include the tantalizing pierogi, Salisbury steak, chicken paprikash, and stuffed cabbage. The dishes served here vary. There are dishes for daily lunch, Friday lunch, and dinner, Saturday and catering. Be sure to check out their website and browse the fresh meals offered here when it reopens.

Bearden's

Bearden's is at 19985 Lake Rd, Rocky River, OH 44116, United States. It offers dine-in, curbside pickup, and delivery services. It is open every day from 11 am to 8 pm, but closes on Sunday at 8 pm. You can reach them by calling +1 440-331-7850 or at https://www.beardens.com/.

Bearden's started operating in 1948, and their food is always fresh and never refrigerated. It also serves fries and shakes. Some of the restaurants' favorites include The Big Bear, a double multilayered bun burger with lettuce American, tomato, and Big Bear Sauce. The Western Bear is a burger with BBQ sauce, bacon, and a homemade onion ring and cheddar.

Conclusion

These old restaurants offer more than delicious dishes whose recipes they have perfected for over 100 years. They offer history, making you feel connected to all the people that enjoyed their meals there.

