Three 100-year-old Los Angeles Restaurants Worth Visiting

If you are visiting Los Angeles, CA, and want to eat at some of the best restaurants in the city, then these three 100-year-old Los Angeles restaurants are worth a visit.

Delicious food is not all that these old establishments offer. They also provide an interesting glimpse into what life was like over 100 years ago with their beautiful architecture and decorating styles.

Clifton's Cafeteria

It is at 648 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90014, United States. You can contact them when they reopen at +1 213-613-0000 or via the website, https://theneverlands.com/cliftons-republic/. Kindly note that it is currently closed because of Covid.

The oldest restaurant on this list is Clifton's Cafeteria, which opened in 1935. This restaurant has six themed dining rooms decorated with beautiful chandeliers and murals depicting the wonders of California at different points throughout history.

Clifton’s is also known for being home to the first-ever salad bar!

Musso & Frank Grill

It is at 6667 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028, United States. You can contact them at +1 323-467-7788 or via the website, https://mussoandfrank.com/.

It opened its doors for business in 1919. Many celebrities have graced this establishment throughout the decades and have a backroom for them when they dine here. These include actors, actresses, directors, screenwriters, and musicians like Humphrey Bogart, Clark Gable, Marilyn Monroe, Mary Pickford, Rudolph Valentino, Johnny Depp, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Keith Richards, and Harrison Ford and Julia Childs, who famously said it had "the best food in Los Angeles."

One of the mouthwatering dishes served here is the Welsh rabbit with slices of toasted bread served under a hot cheese-based sauce.

Philippe The Original

It is at 1001 N Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA 90012, United States. You can contact them at +1 213-628-3781 or via the website, www.philippes.com.

Philippe The Original is open every day from 6 am to 10 pm, while they do deliveries every day from 10 am to 8 pm. It opened its doors for business back in 1908. This restaurant appeared on some TV shows such as "LA Law" and “Ray Donovan.”

Some of the top-rated tantalizing dishes include:

Lamb Dip at $10.50: It is a classic French Dip sandwich, boasting of Hand-carved New Zealand Spring Leg of Lamb served on lightly textured French Bread Rolls and dipped in natural manna from heaven gravy of the roasts, pairs perfect with Blue Cheese.

Turkey Dip at $9.25: It is mouthwatering oven-roasted Turkey served on a lightly textured French Bread Roll and dipped in delicious natural gravy of the roasts, paired with your choice of cheese.

Conclusion

Ensure you check these restaurants' websites for more information, especially during this Corona Pandemic. You can also try calling them using the phone contact provided.

