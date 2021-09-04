Which Animal Kills More Californians Than Any Other?

engin akyurt / Unsplash

California’s population is almost 40 million people. It is biodiverse because its landscape is varied and wild. This leads to many encounters between humans and animals, some of which lead to problems. It may be hard to believe that dogs can be the most dangerous animal in California. Not all dogs are safe to be around.

CDC estimated almost 5 million dog bites every year in the United States, with 205 of these bites being so lethal that the victims require immediate medical attention. Other than dog bites, they also cause the Campylobacter infection.

What is Campylobacter infection?

Other people mainly refer to Campylobacter infection like food poisoning. It is stomach flu (gastroenteritis). Contact with animals causes campylobacter like dogs, drinking untreated water, eating undercooked or raw seafood, meat, produce, or poultry. CDC estimated Campylobacter causes 1.5 million illnesses each year in the United States.

How to avoid this infection

Here are some ways to avoid this lethal infection. Ensure you wash your hands with soapy water every time you do the following.

After handling dogs, including everything related to dogs like food, where they sleep, stay, treats, water containers.

Immediately, you handle dog pee, vomit, or poop. Disinfect the place thoroughly and immediately. Also, use disposable gloves. You can also use bleach with water to cleanse the surfaces.

Before and after handling any food, especially for raw foods.

Ensure your kids wash their hands properly after playing with the dogs or touching anything related to dogs.

After sneezing, coughing, blowing your nose, touching garbage, handled a sick person, changed diapers, and using the toilet.

Other things you can do to prevent the infection is

Do not let dogs lick around your mouth, on the face, on open wounds or cracked skin.

Monitor your dog's health

Always keep the veterinarian check-ups regularly

Cook meat until the pink is gone. Ensure you do not eat any uncooked animal protein.

Only drink pasteurized milk.

Before eating, ensure you store or place your food in a safe, clean place, whether at work at home. Keep or put your food away from dog food.

Do not drink untested water.

Use different cutting boards in your kitchen. Avoid mixing meat cutting boards with vegetables.

Conclusion

This infection is not that lethal to some people. Studies also show that 93% of people with this infection had contact with a puppy before getting sick. Campylobacter infection symptoms include fever, bloody diarrhea, and stomach cramps 2 to 5 days after being exposed. The illness lasts a week, and most people do not need any antibiotic treatment.

