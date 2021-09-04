Which Animal Kills More Texans Than Any Other?

If you're wondering which animal kills more Texans than any other animal, then you've come to the right place. Although small creatures may look harmless, they can survive even a hurricane when in large numbers. They even survived Hurricane Harvey. Here is what you need to know about fire ants and how to treat a fire ant bite or sting.

What are fire ants?

Fire ants are aggressive, tiny creatures that will bite and sting you at the same time. The sting may cause burning, stinging, and swelling in the skin.

The aftermath of Hurricane Harvey had viral videos of fire ant colonies forming mat-like structures looking for a dry place to land. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) listed Texas as one state with the increasing growth of invasive fire ants whose bite is painful and rarely fatal when not in a colony. However, if you are allergic to fire ant venom, they can be fatal.

Symptoms Of An Allergic Reaction

You need to seek medical care immediately if you experience these symptoms of an allergic reaction to fire ant bite or sting.

  • excessive itching
  • shortness of breath
  • Sweating,
  • Swelling
  • redness

How To Treat A Fire Ant Bite/Sting at Home

If you experience mild symptoms like moderate pain and swelling, you can do these steps to treat a fire ant bite or sting at home.

  • Ensure you get off all the fire ants from your skin and remove all the clothes you are wearing immediately.
  • Gently wash the bitten areas with antibacterial soap and water
  • Place ice on the sites for five to ten minutes to reduce inflammation.
  • Use over-the-counter medicine like hydrocortisone cream and apply two to three times a day on the bitten areas. You can also take an antihistamine or n NSAID (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug).

Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Fire Ants

Here are the five ways you can get rid of fire ants at home without using harmful chemicals.

  • Cayenne pepper

Place four slices of cayenne pepper in a large jar and pour in 4 cups of water of boiling water. Let it sit for 24 hours, remove the peppers and pour your mixture into a spray bottle. Sprinkle powdered cayenne pepper on the colonies. It will make it hard for them to escape since ants hate walking on powdery substances.

Pour the mixture into an anthill. It will kill the fire ants while making the anthill unlivable. Sprinkle the mixture on other fire ants you may find outside the colony.

  • Vinegar Solution

You will need baking soda, vinegar, and water. Mix in equal parts. Pour the mixture into a spray bottle and sprinkle on those fire ants you may have outside the colony. On the anthill, pour in the solution. The potent smell of vinegar repels ants.

This mixture will not kill the ants but will get them out of your home and anthill, making it easier to destroy them.

  • Diatomaceous Earth

These are remains of marine phytoplankton. It breaks down the ant’s exoskeleton, causing them to dehydrate, leading to their death.

  • Lemon Water

Mix water and lemon juice in equal quantities and spray the mixture on the anthill’s entry points. Ensure you do it consistently for this mixture can work.

  • Dish Soap

Mix dish soap or detergent and water, pour into a spray bottle, and spray the mixture on the anthill’s entry points. Dish soap or detergent breaks down the ant’s exoskeleton, causing them to dehydrate.

Sources:

