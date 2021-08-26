5 Worst Places to Live In North Carolina

AaDil / Pexels

If you are from North Carolina, you will find it to be an excellent location to live. It is located on the eastern coastline and in the southern part of the nation. This location contains mountains, the coastline, and some of the best college basketball squads in the country. So, how about North Carolina? Is it all sunshine and rainbows?

North Carolina, just like any other state, has problems. Some areas are currently experiencing difficulties. We utilized statistics to identify the five worst areas to reside in North Carolina.

1. Reidsville

Reidsville, located in the south of the Virginia borderline in the state's north-central region, is a mid-sized community of 13,915 people. Once upon a time, the tobacco business provided a significant income advantage. As a consequence, whenever that funding source stopped up in the 1990s, financial upheaval ensued. Reidsville is now ranked fourth amongst North Carolina's worst appealing cities.

As a result of the financial instability, there seem to be 9.5 percent jobless and average earnings of $32,339 in the United States. Numerous civic operations have also been jeopardized.

2. Lexington

Lexington is situated between many critical metropolitan areas. Charlotte, North Carolina, is roughly an hour's drive away. A half-hour drive north will take you to Winston-Salem. Especially given the lack of a picturesque setting, it remains North Carolina's second-lowest desired place to exist.

A lack of possibilities hampers the community. The median household income is barely $29,938, while the rate of unemployment is 11.0 percent.

3. Roxboro

Roxboro's financial system is in dire peril. The neighborhood ranks fifth on the chart of North Carolina's worst communities due to its high poverty incidence, excessive crime rate, and residential and school failure. Unemployment is 12.1 percent of the inhabitants, and the median household income is barely $31,427. As a result, the town has a poverty incidence of 34.4 percent.

4. Wadesboro

Wadesboro, in the far southwestern part of North Carolina, is mainly rural. Charlotte, the neighboring major city, is about an hour away by car. Wadesboro is regarded as the government's worst hometown due to the absence of financial opportunities, which is the community's major flaw.

The economy's data show that it is struggling. Wadesboro suffers greatly, with an unemployment rate of 15.3 percent and a dependency ratio of 32.3 percent.

5. Monroe

Slow economic circumstances plague the neighborhood. Monroe has begun to encounter several of the issues associated with large cities (such as crime). The neighborhood has 35,105 people, an unemployment figure of 8.6 percent, and a median household income of $51,754. Currently, there seem to be 164,000 houses on the market in the city.

