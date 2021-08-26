5 Worst Places To Live In Illinois

Skyler Ewing / Pexels

Residents of Illinois may live a luxurious lifestyle in some stunning locations. There are multiple schools nearby and exciting recreational activities, job possibilities, and decent transit links. Furthermore, some companies are more desirable than others.

Although housing expenses and housing costs may be cheaper in specific locations, this may be owing to economic issues and a weak housing market. Inadequate schools, high incarceration rates, and a lack of career prospects are frequently associated with the poorest neighborhoods.

The following are the five worst locations to live in Illinois.

1. Dolton

Although having an economy of only 22,737 people, Dolton has generated several notable persons. This neighborhood is home to several famous people, notably former NFL quarterback Donovan McNabb, movie critic Richard Roeper, and Glee star Jane Lynch.

It's clear why they moved; Dolton is ranked third in Illinois for most minor attractive places to raise a family. Dolton, a southern Illinois suburb, is one of several financially depressed neighborhoods in the neighborhood. Local joblessness is 17.6 percent, and the average salary is $46,614, including the most available data.

2. Cahokia

Cahokia was established on the Mississippi River, all across the river from St. Louis, Missouri. This town's Church of the Holy Family was established in the late 1600s and is the oldest church in Western Pennsylvania.

Sadly, the city is going through a rough patch right now. The city is ranked fifth-worst in Illinois for quality of life. The 14,162 people of the region are dealing with a variety of issues. The state ranks 36th, with a 13.4 percent inflation rate and a median household income of $35,663.

3. Harvey

It is among the worst areas to live in Illinois, with terrible poverty and violence. Harvey's 24,386 people had a 15.1 percent employment rating and average earnings of $30,306. Although by city standards, a metropolis is chaotic. To ensure that its pension commitments were met, the municipality garnished its revenues in 2018.

4. Markham

The unemployment rate in Markham, a Chicago suburb, is high (15.6 percent), while the median income is too low (43,011). Despite its small population of 12,493 people, Markham is a proud city. Consider the story of the Lone Pine Tree as an example. A German resident planted trees and bushes from the German Black Forest in the hamlet around 1860.

5. Riverdale

Riverdale is another challenging area of Chicago's south side. Its 12,793 people are plagued by a high crime rate, significant unemployment, and a mediocre school system. As a result, it has the second-lowest standard of health in Illinois. The financial system is the most critical problem in this area. Unemployment stands at 20.1 percent of the inhabitants. A typical household generates $35,711.

