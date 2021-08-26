5 Worst Places to Live In Idaho

Brett Sayles / Pexels

Idaho is a Pacific Northwest region that several people romanticize because of its beautiful scenery and outdoor leisure possibilities. It is the location of Hells Canyon on the Snake River, the country's deepest gorge. In addition, there are several mountain paths, areas to go fishing, shooting, backpacking, and incredible locations to go away and become one with the environment.

When you consider relocating to Idaho, here is a selection of the five worst places in Idaho that you should avoid.

1. Garden City

Garden City is the worst location to live in that area of Idaho. Garden City has a 16 times higher rate of crime than that of the national rate. The chances of becoming a victim of a crime are 1 in 38, which is terrifyingly high. Garden City is one of the country's most violent cities, yet there are considerably safer locations in Idaho.

2. Twin Falls

Twin Falls is an even worse dreadful city for female employees. Women get paid 0.51 cents for every dollar earned by males, the highest gap in the state. Women make up just 33.6 percent of the managerial workforce. In Twin Falls, the poverty rate for young females is 17.5 percent, and 12 percent of single women are untreated. In Twin Falls, Idaho, being a woman is demanding.

3. Rexburg

Rexburg is considerably much worse than Middleton when it relates to a female's chances of making a fair life. Considering the contrast to men's wages in Rexburg, women are given only 0.52 cents for every dollar a male earns for comparable employment. While just 6.9% of young females are uninsured, the poverty rate for single women is alarmingly high at 41.7 percent. Women make up just 16.6 percent of the managerial workforce.

4. Hailey

According to statistics, women get 0.69 cents for every dollar earned by males doing the same type of labor. Women make up just 34% of the managerial profession, while the unemployment rate for women is approximately 19%. Unemployed women account for 17.2 percent of the total, almost just as high as males. When you believe this is terrible, stay till you read the horrifying statistics.

5. Emmett

Emmett has the tenth highest unemployment ratio in the state, at 5.7 percent, and the sixth median monthly house valuation, at $118,600. It is a tiny city with a population of about 6,670 people. There's not much to do in Emmett, considering there aren't numerous facilities. It's a 45-minute commute north of Boise, and it's very remote. Emmett has a significant number of vacant homes, and most inhabitants' incomes are well below the poverty level. Whenever you find a job outside of Emmett, you will have lengthy commuting.

