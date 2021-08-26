5 Worst Places to live in Florida

Asad Photo Maldives / Pexels

Though Florida's cities do not have the same degree of violence as Detroit or St. Louis, they are far from ideal. In certain places, your odds of becoming a victim of physical crime are as high as one in twelve. If you believe that's scary, wait till you read about the criminal activity, jobless, and poverty statistics.

1. Orlando

Orlando, Florida, may well be known because of its world-famous amusement parks; however, for locals, the continual need to remain one cut above the rest of the city's large cyber-criminal is enough of an adventure.

The city ranks poorly in both violent offenses, with 458.5 per 100,000 people, 8.1 homicides, 64.4 rapes, 213 burglaries, 840.9 robberies, 4125.3 steals, and 488.4 automobile carjacking.

2. Dade City

This Tampa neighborhood is dedicated to the 16-acre Pioneer Florida Museum and the beautiful Pioneer Days Celebration. If homicide rates are to be believed, it is also inhabited by an excessive number of murderers. Although burglary is terrible enough (and far higher than the national average), the crime rate is where people genuinely feel the pinch.

3. Panama City Beach

While Panama City Beach may score marginally higher than its beautiful town regarding total crime, the situation is far from rosy. Physical offenses have decreased in consecutive years, but property offenses have defied the trend by skyrocketing. Auto theft, burglaries, or stealing currently has a 1 in 13.8 risk of being a casualty in the city.

4. Cocoa

A brief check at the numbers reveals the reason for such a poor score. There seem to be 11.82 violent offenses per 1000 inhabitants per sq. mile. Each year, there is one death, 11 rapes, 55 robberies, and 152 assaults.

Do you believe that's a negative thing? Waiting till you examine the statistics on property crime. There seem to be 8.90 robberies, 39.28 theft, and 3.40 vehicle carjacking per 1000 inhabitants.

5. Miami Beach

Miami Beach is a location of beach, sunshine, and fun. Perhaps not... if you stay too long, you have a 1 in 104 risk of becoming a victim of a horrific crime. To put this in perspective, the average in Florida is just 1 in 245. Conversely, your odds of getting kidnapped, burglarized, or getting your car stolen are a despicable 1 in 20.

Compared to a state average of 1 in 40. If you'd like some additional proof that Miami Beach is among the worst locations to live in Florida, compare its violent crime rate per square mile of 1103 to the Florida standard of 59.

Let us know what do you think about the article in the comment section.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.