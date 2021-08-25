Annie Spratt / Unsplash

I know most of you have heard a lot of wonderful things prompting you and your family to reside in the great state of Massachusetts ranging from the fact that Massachusetts is not only home to Harvard which is one of the best universities in the world but is also one of the richest states in America today. When picking the right city to reside in Massachusetts one needs to consider the top 5 most dangerous cities in Massachusetts to avoid and this brings us to our list.

1. Springfield

First on our list is Springfield, Springfield popularly known as the city of first is a city located in the western part of Massachusetts. Although Springfield is a great place to visit during the holidays due to its high number of history buffs, it is the most dangerous city in Massachusetts. Recent research into the violent crimes in Springfield puts it at the top of the list with a crime rate of over 1,397 in the past year.

2. Fall River

Fall River is one of the few cities in Massachusetts that provides one of the most affordable housing in the state and this makes it an attraction for not only individuals with little or no money to choose as a place of permanent residence but also makes it a hub for violent crimes. In 2019, a few news outlets reported that Fall River is one of the most cities to avoid in Massachusetts.

3. Holyoke

Even with a religious origin, Holyoke according to reporters, is one of the cities to avoid when visiting or deciding to reside in Massachusetts. This is not only because of its high unemployment rate but also because of the large number of violent crimes that occur daily.

4. Brockton

Although Brockton is popularly known for how much it has helped many homeless youths to succeed, it is still one of the cities in Massachusetts you will have to avoid. The city of Brockton not only has one of the most sluggish economies in the state but also has a very poor education system which has caused it to lose a lot of families who wanted to reside in the city. Based on the FBI violent crime data, Brockton is one of the most dangerous cities in America.

5. Tisbury

Last on our list is the small city of Tisbury. For a city as small as Tisbury, you might be wondering how a small population of persons could cause such a high number of rape cases, assault cases, and robberies. This and many more made it one of the most dangerous cities to live in when considering Massachusetts as a place of permanent residence.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.