5 National Parks In Texas To Visit

They say; "Everything is bigger in Texas" Texas is one of the largest states in the US. You can experience a number of national parks here. We have listed the 5 best national parks in Texas that you should pay a visit to with friends or family.

1. Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument

In historic times, this place was known for its stones, after thousands of years passed, this place is still known for obtaining beautiful stones. Visiting this place you can experience the culture of the high plains.

Address: Cass Johnson Road, Fritch, TX 79036

Open: 9 am – 5 pm Daily

2. Amistad National Recreational Area

This site is located in Del Rio, TX. It is also known as "Oasis in Desert" This area has a US portion of the International Amistad Reservoir. The word "Amistad" is derived from French which means "Friendship"

This place is rich in its own culture, you can enjoy history, boating, swimming, picnicking, camping, hiking, and petroglyphs in this area.

Address: 4121 Veterans Blvd, Del Rio, TX 78840

3. Big Bend National Park

The name Big Bend is because of the large curve of the Rio Grande. There are over 1 million acres of land with the big bend national park. The culture is rich and you can enjoy many sporting activities here.

Address: Big Bend National Park, TX

4. Big Thicket National Preserve

The Big Thicket is located in Beaumont. The woods in the park was historically was a hunting place for the incoming Europeans and native American tribes. You can find a very deserve life here and the park is giving protection to them. If you searching for a place to explore, something that fascinates you, or let you appreciate the beauty of nature, the big Thicket is the place you should pay a visit.

Address: FM 420, Kountze, TX 77625

5. The Guadalupe Mountains National Park

It is located East of El Paso, Texas. the Guadalupe mountain peak is one of the highest peaks in Texas. The total area of the park covered is above 87,000 acres.

Address: Salt Flat, TX 79847

Hours: 8 am – 4:30 pm Daily

If you ever visited any of the parks we have mentioned or have an experience, let us know in the comment section about your thoughts, I would love to hear them.

