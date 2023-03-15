Potluck Perfection - Cheesy Broccoli and Cauliflower Bake

This is one of my families favorite casseroles. It’s quick and easy to make and takes just 25 minutes in the oven and best part is it makes it’s own delicious cheese sauce! It has a crunchy topping and goes well with any type of protein being served or keep it vegetarian. It’s a filling dish and can double as a main meal for the veggie fans. I mean who doesn’t love broccoli and cauliflower with delicious gooey cheese? It’s the perfect dish to bring to your in laws or next potluck event. We are serving this casserole this year for Easter (at the request of my family!).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NMvm0_0lJtCTxR00
Cheesy Broccoli and Cauliflower BakePhoto byPinterest

Whenever I bring this cheesy broccoli and cauliflower bake to any event or family function it’s the first to be devoured. I like to use the “gluten free” Panko crumbs when I’m bringing to potlucks or to a friends - it gives everyone an opportunity to have the casserole.

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound each broccoli AND 1 pound cauliflower
  • 1 C Panko or bread crumbs (I like to use the gluten free panko)
  • 4 Tablespoons of butter - melted
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon Thyme
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon Oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon Cayenne
  • 1 Tablespoon smoked paprika
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/2- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 pound Velveeta cheese, diced
  • 1/4 pound Brie cheese, diced

Instructions:

  1. Set your oven to 450F.
  2. Grab a large pot and fill with water - bring to a boil and season with salt (make your water salty like the ocean). Throw in your pound of broccoli and pound of cauliflower - blanch for 3 minutes.
  3. Once you have blanched for 3 minutes, drain into a colander and immediately submerge your veggies in an ice water bath. This will stop the cooking process. Drain again into a colander and pat dry with a paper towel.
  4. Grab a small mixing bowl and combine/ mix well your melted butter, panko/bread crumbs and spices (thyme, oregano, paprika, cayenne, salt, and black pepper). Set aside.
  5. In a 8 x 11 sized casserole dish coat with non stick cooking spray and add your cauliflower, broccoli, chunks of Velvetta and Brie. Sprinkle the top with your panko mixture. Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 15 minutes. Remove your foil and bake another 5 minutes to make your top golden brown.
  6. Let sit for 5 minutes before serving.
  7. Enjoy Friends!

