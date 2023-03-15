Potluck Perfection - Cheesy Broccoli and Cauliflower Bake

This is one of my families favorite casseroles. It’s quick and easy to make and takes just 25 minutes in the oven and best part is it makes it’s own delicious cheese sauce! It has a crunchy topping and goes well with any type of protein being served or keep it vegetarian. It’s a filling dish and can double as a main meal for the veggie fans. I mean who doesn’t love broccoli and cauliflower with delicious gooey cheese? It’s the perfect dish to bring to your in laws or next potluck event. We are serving this casserole this year for Easter (at the request of my family!).

Cheesy Broccoli and Cauliflower Bake Photo by Pinterest

Whenever I bring this cheesy broccoli and cauliflower bake to any event or family function it’s the first to be devoured. I like to use the “gluten free” Panko crumbs when I’m bringing to potlucks or to a friends - it gives everyone an opportunity to have the casserole.

Ingredients:

1 pound each broccoli AND 1 pound cauliflower

1 C Panko or bread crumbs (I like to use the gluten free panko)

4 Tablespoons of butter - melted

1 1/2 teaspoon Thyme

1 1/2 teaspoon Oregano

1/2 teaspoon Cayenne

1 Tablespoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon black pepper

1/2- 1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 pound Velveeta cheese, diced

1/4 pound Brie cheese, diced

Instructions: