“Knock Your Socks Off” Stuffed Buffalo - Chicken Meatballs

Oh my these stuffed buffalo chicken meatballs are TO DIE FOR! If you like anything buffalo, you are going to love these! They are juicy and super flavorful. I like to use a homemade classic buffalo sauce that is super easy to make to toss them in (I have the recipe on Ridleys Wreckage It’s Ahhh-MAZING) but you can also just grab a bottle at the store of your favorite brand. These buffalo chicken meatballs are stuffed with blue cheese or mozzarella (whichever you family prefers) and are the best thing you will put in your mouth this month! You have got to give them a try!

Why you are going to love these!

Once cooked you can keep them warm in the crock pot - so they are ready at your fingertips hot and delicious. They are super easy to make and come out perfect every time. They have a surprise cheesy center! Healthier than your average deep fried chicken wings. Easier to eat than chicken wings, no messy hands - just grab yourself a fork or toothpick! You can mix any type of cheese in the middle. We like to use blue cheese or mozzarella (we get the mozzarella pearls, they are the perfect size), but cheddar and provolone would also be amazing! They make a great game day snack, perfect for potlucks, great appetizer on race day or make it into a meal just grab some hoagie rolls for a mouthwatering, kick a$$ buffalo chicken sub or toss on top of a salad with crumbly blue cheese dressing!!

Seriously do I need to go on?

Serves: 30 meatballs, Prep Time: 15 mins, Cook Time: 20 mins, Total Time: 35 mins

INGREDIENTS:

2 pound of lean ground chicken (you could also use ground turkey)

4 cloves garlic minced

2 egg

1 C Italian-style bread crumbs (you could also use panko)

2 Tbsp powdered ranch dip seasoning

1 stick celery - minced

4 green onions - 2 minced and 2 (set aside for garnish)

1 tsp paprika

1/2 tsp kosher sea salt

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

1/2 C blue cheese crumbles(or chunks of mozzarella, or your cheese of choice)

1/2 Stick butter (unsalted)

1 1/2 - 2 C Buffalo Sauce to toss your meatballs (eyeball it, you want enough sauce for your crock pot if your keeping them warm in there)

▢ Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing (garnish)

Instructions