Better Than Franks - Buffalo Sauce

Let’s face it everyone loves Franks, I love Franks! It’s probably a staple in just about everyone’s home. But I think that Franks can be taken to that next level when it comes to Buffalo sauce, and that is just what I did today! I’m using Franks as the base to this amazing wing sauce. This sauce is the perfect mixture of tangy and spice with a richness that is velvety smooth on the palate thanks to the addition of butter. Introducing your spices: cayenne, garlic and onion packs a powerful flavor boost, giving you the ability to make it as spicy or mild as you choose and the Worcestershire adds depth to the overall flavor of your sauce.

A Little Back Story On One Of Our Favorite Condiments

Did you know that buffalo sauce got it’s name from where it was originated? Yep that’s correct! Buffalo New, York. It was invented in 1964 by Teressa Bellissimo, the owner of Anchor Bar. At that time chicken wings were tossed out or used in stock bases (I know GASP! 😱). One night Bellissimo’s son asked for a light snack for himself and some friends and this is how Buffalo Wings came about. You can make Buffalo sauce as hot or mild as you would like depending on your amount of spice (cayenne pepper)! That’s one of the things I love about making this sauce at home, I get to control the spice!

Stove Top Time: 5-7 mins, Total Time: 10 mins, Servings:16

Ingredients:

2 cup Franks RedHot® Pepper Sauce (or your favorite brand)

1 cup (two sticks) cold unsalted butter

4 Tbsp white distilled vinegar

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

¼ - ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper (depends on how much spice you want add more if you want!)

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

Kosher Salt to taste

Directions:

Gather all your ingredients (hot sauce, butter, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, cayenne, garlic and onion powder) and add them to a medium sized sauce pan. Bring your mixture to a low simmer, once your butter has melted whisk everything together. Once your sauce comes to a low boil, remove from heat and whisk again to fully incorporate. Store your homemade Buffalo sauce in the refrigerator in an air tight container. We place ours in a quart sized mason jar with a lid. Make sure to shake it well as your ingredients could separate over time. Smother, dip, pour, baste over any and everything! Enjoy Friends!