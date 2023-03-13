A New Take On Tiramisu - White Chocolate Raspberry

Ridley's Wreckage

I love desserts, any type really - I’m always up for something sweet. Being an avid coffee drinker, I adore the traditional tiramisu - it really hits all the right notes for me, so when I decided to venture out to try something new, I was a bit worried I wouldn’t like this version as much. Well, I didn’t... I liked it BETTER. This white chocolate raspberry tiramisu is absolutely divine. It’s fresh, light, with a burst of raspberry flavor! It’s perfect to eat all year long and doesn’t weigh heavily on you after a big meal, it’s quite refreshing!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nNRP7_0lHStc7i00
White Chocolate Raspberry TiramisuPhoto byPinterest

You use the typical ladyfingers, you should be able to find them at your larger stores. I like to use frozen raspberries for this dessert, you can use fresh but frozen are a bit more juicier after defrosting and that really helps to moisten your ladyfingers. This is the perfect dessert to make the day before as that gives all your ingredients time to soak into your ladyfingers and meld all those delicious flavors together.

This is one dessert your going to want to try!

Ingredients:

  • 24 ounce bag of frozen raspberries, thawed and drained
  • 6 Tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 1 C granulated sugar
  • 1/3 C hot water
  • 1/2 C Orange Liqueur (I use Triple Sec)
  • 1/2 C cold water
  • 6 egg yolks
  • 1 C granulated sugar
  • 20 ounces of Mascarpone Cheese
  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 10-12 ounces of ladyfinger biscuits
  • 4 ounces of finely grated white chocolate

Instructions:

    1. Take your defrosted and drained raspberries and add to a medium sized bowl. Add 6 tablespoons of granulated sugar and allow your raspberries to macerate while you prepare your other components.
    2. To make your Syrup: Take your 1 cup of sugar and dissolve it in your 1/3 cup of hot water. You can do this over the stove to expedite. Make sure your sugar is completely dissolved and then remove from heat. Add your 1/2 cup of cold water and 1/2 cup of triple sec/ orange liqueur. Whisk to combine your syrup.
    3. To make your custard: Using a double boiler, over medium low simmering water, combine your egg yolks and your remaining 1 cup of granulated sugar. Cook for about 10 minutes, stirring the entire time. If you see any crystals forming on the sides of the bowl, do not stir them in or your custard will be gritty and no one wants gritty custard.
    4. After 10 minutes, remove from heat and place in another dish (again trying not to incorporate any of the possible crystals that may have formed on the sides).
    5. Using your electric or stand mixer, whip the egg yolk custard until thick and a gorgeous lemon color.
    6. Next add your mascarpone to your egg yolk custard and mix until well combined.
    7. Now with your stand mixer or electric mixer, whip your heavy cream and vanilla until stiff peaks develop. Carefully fold your whipped cream into your mascarone/yolk mixture - place to the side.

To Assemble! Grab yourself a 9”x13” pan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vdh4I_0lHStc7i00
White Chocolate Raspberry TiramisuPhoto byPinterest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r7QVU_0lHStc7i00
White Chocolate raspberry TiramisuPhoto byPinterest

  1. Take your ladyfingers and dip each cookie into your into the simple syrup we made earlier (sugar, water, triple sec) and line your pan (you may need to trim cookies to fit).
  2. Once you have your pan lined with soaked lady fingers, take half of your macerated raspberries and their juices and spread over the top.
  3. Take 1/2 of your mascarpone custard and place over your raspberries.Top with 1/2 of your finely grated chocolate.
  4. Repeat... ladyfingers, raspberries ,mascarpone custard filling and lastly your remaining finely grated white chocolate.
  5. Ideally, refrigerate overnight or at the very least 3-4 hours.
  6. Enjoy Friends!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VeUpC_0lHStc7i00
White chocolate Raspberry TiramisuPhoto byPinterest

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Baking# Cooking# For you# Desserts# Food

Comments / 2

Published by

Hello! Freelance blogger and videographer here! I love to refurbish furniture, show my creative side with cooking and crafts, and love to talk about my homestead and hobby farm. Follow me for flipping furniture inspiration and techniques, DIY craft projects, homestyle cooking with easy to follow recipes and some great gardening and animal husbandry tips!

Red Creek, NY
14K followers

More from Ridley's Wreckage

A Bowl Full Of “Yummy” - Lentil Soup Recipe

This soup is super easy to make, healthy and a great source of fiber and protein. Lentils are low in sodium and saturated fat and high in potassium and folate. It’s a hearty soup chocked full of veggies that will fill your belly and keep you full through out the day. We eat this soup a lot for lunch and it always carries us to dinner time. It’s a great way to get healthy vegetables into your family, and it’s just a great soup to keep you full and satisfied.

Read full story

Potluck Perfection - Cheesy Broccoli and Cauliflower Bake

This is one of my families favorite casseroles. It’s quick and easy to make and takes just 25 minutes in the oven and best part is it makes it’s own delicious cheese sauce! It has a crunchy topping and goes well with any type of protein being served or keep it vegetarian. It’s a filling dish and can double as a main meal for the veggie fans. I mean who doesn’t love broccoli and cauliflower with delicious gooey cheese? It’s the perfect dish to bring to your in laws or next potluck event. We are serving this casserole this year for Easter (at the request of my family!).

Read full story

“Knock Your Socks Off” Stuffed Buffalo - Chicken Meatballs

Oh my these stuffed buffalo chicken meatballs are TO DIE FOR! If you like anything buffalo, you are going to love these! They are juicy and super flavorful. I like to use a homemade classic buffalo sauce that is super easy to make to toss them in (I have the recipe on Ridleys Wreckage It’s Ahhh-MAZING) but you can also just grab a bottle at the store of your favorite brand. These buffalo chicken meatballs are stuffed with blue cheese or mozzarella (whichever you family prefers) and are the best thing you will put in your mouth this month! You have got to give them a try!

Read full story

Better Than Franks - Buffalo Sauce

Let’s face it everyone loves Franks, I love Franks! It’s probably a staple in just about everyone’s home. But I think that Franks can be taken to that next level when it comes to Buffalo sauce, and that is just what I did today! I’m using Franks as the base to this amazing wing sauce. This sauce is the perfect mixture of tangy and spice with a richness that is velvety smooth on the palate thanks to the addition of butter. Introducing your spices: cayenne, garlic and onion packs a powerful flavor boost, giving you the ability to make it as spicy or mild as you choose and the Worcestershire adds depth to the overall flavor of your sauce.

Read full story
6 comments

Better Than Carrabba’s - Bread Dipping Oil Recipe

Have you ever eaten at the Italian Restaurant Carrabba’s? My absolute, all time, personal fav menu item is their olive oil bread dip. Honestly its my favorite thing, all i need to be happy is a full bread basket, wine and their bread dipping olive oil.

Read full story
8 comments

The “Juiciest” Baked - Pork Chops

This is a super easy and quick way to bake pork chops. They always turn out perfect and juicy. I use thick (greater than 1 inch) boneless pork chops (you can also use bone in) with an easy dry rub (you probably have everything you need in your pantry right now!). They come out of the oven baked to a beautiful golden brown, full of juicy, savory deliciousness.

Read full story
6 comments

St. Paddy’s Day Deviled Eggs

Everyone loves deviled eggs, the coarsely mashed filling combined with your favorite additives, that perfect little bite and let’s face it, this little gem was made to fit in your hand - no utensils required. Why not surprise your family and friends this St. Patricks Day with these festive and easy to make appetizers! This brings your deviled eggs to a whole new level that will have everyone “Ooooh-ing” and “Ahhhhh-ing” at your creativity.

Read full story
3 comments

“Obsessed” With Iced Coconut Matcha Latte - Starbucks Copy Cat

Looking for a healthy, super charged drink that also tastes ahh-mazing? A drink you can make in your jammies at home without the high price tag?!? Look no further this iced coconut matcha latte is going to be your new go to. I had my first ever iced matcha latte from Starbucks years ago. At first I thought I was drinking a cup of grass the flavor profile was much stronger than other green teas I’ve had. But after that first initial taste, the flavor grew on me and I knew that after the 5 day in a row at Starbucks my matcha addiction was full blown. No way my pocket book could afford that so I knew a copy cat recipe was in order.

Read full story
4 comments

Better Than “Little Debbie” - Star Crunch Cookies

Ooohh la la !! Did you have a favorite Little Debbie snack? I sure did, for me it was the star crunch cookies all the way. I loved the crunchy, chewy texture with the gooey caramel and yummy chocolate. These were such a big thing when we were kids, any type of Little Debbie snack. My mom use to buy my brother and I, one box a week to split for lunches or after school snacks. Last week my daughter asked me to pick her up a snack and well, I couldn’t resist getting her some Star Crunch Cookies. Needless to say, she liked them but then proceeded to tell me that she thinks I could make a better Star Crunch cookie from scratch. My daughter =’s my biggest Fan, LOL. So challenge accepted!

Read full story
13 comments

Not Your Average Brownie

I’ve had this recipe in my little tattered and very well used recipe binder for almost 10 years. This family of mine loves brownies. It’s a great treat to end the day with. It also makes the perfect snack to stuff into lunch boxes or add some ice cream on top and you’ve got an amazing dessert to wow your family or guests. Best of all brownies are so quick and easy to make! This strawberry brownie is no exception. These are absolutely delicious, totally unique and defineatly not your average brownie. These are my daughters favorite brownies and they are frequently found in our home. Whenever I make these I’m always being asked for the recipe. They are so simple to prepare it’s a bit embarrassing, but I figured everyone should have a quick and easy treat at their disposal.

Read full story
11 comments

Finding Your Pot Of Gold - St. Paddy’s Mimosas

My family tries to get together often, so in honor of this years St. Patricks Day we are pulling out all the stops! Complete with a kids scavenger hunt with lots of gold coins being hidden on the property! Since I’m hosting, there must be some sort of holiday related fun and festive drink for the adults! I absolutely will be making these St. Paddy’s Mimosas! They are just plain F.U.N! I love mimosas, and when you can put a spin on the usual mimosa and bring it next level I’m all for it! I mean they are green and gold, how freakin cute is that!?!? The colors pop and are so bright and festive, totally eye catching. So for all of you out there that are not a fan of the green beer, you have got to give these St. Paddy’s Mimosas a try!

Read full story
5 comments

Steak Marinade - Take Your Tastebuds On A Flavor Adventure

This is truly the best marinade I’ve come across. It not only adds immense, delicious and juicy flavor but marinades your steaks to perfection. I have not come across any store bought marinade that compares to this one (nor have any of my previous homemade marinades come close!). You can honestly use this on any meat, it does great with chicken and pork, even seafood and veggies. When using on seafood don’t marinade for any longer than 30 minutes, as seafood is already tender. With veggies just marinade long enough for your veggies to absorb that amazing flavor.

Read full story
4 comments

Green With Envy - St. Patrick’s Day Cookies

Who doesn’t love St. Patricks Day?!? These cookies are a fun and festive treat to make for the upcoming holiday. They come together fast thanks to a secret weapon! What secret weapon you ask? Cake mix! Yes that’s right, cake mix is one of only five ingredients needed. These cookies are full of white chocolate chip sweetness, have a soft texture and are absolutely delicious, it’s hard to stop at just one cookie! These can literally be made any day of the week, thanks to so few ingredients and pantry staple ingredients.

Read full story

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day With Guinness Glazed Meatballs.

Are you ready for the ULTIMATE St. Patricks day appetizer? Or better yet.... the ULTIMATE dinner, by placing them and their savory sauce over some mashed or boiled potatoes, or egg noodles? Seriously, these meatballs are going to knock your knickers off. They are made with the malty sweetness and hoppy bitterness of a smooth, creamy and well balanced Guinness stout. Guinness beer is used in these homemade meatballs and in the savory bbq sauce, providing a little sweet, with some tangy.

Read full story

How To Make - “Authentic” Irish Soda Bread.

I absolutely love Irish Soda bread. First I love it because it’s easy to make, takes no time in preparing and it’s a quick bread that requires no yeast. It bakes to absolute perfection with a crisp outer crust, a tender but still dense crumb that just screams for a rich slather of butter and a drizzle of honey. This is my go to bread recipe when I’m making Dublin Coddle or Irish stew, the bread really compliments the main meal so well (aka really does a bang up job sopping up all that stew goodness!).

Read full story
3 comments

How To Make Dublin Coddle - Irish Sausage & Potato Stew

I tried Dublin Coddle last year because it looked absolutely delicious and I wanted to try something different for St. Patricks day then the usual corn beef and cabbage. Let me tell you, I was NOT disappointed, this dublin coddle has been served in my home on multiple occasions since 2022’s St. Pats day because we enjoy it so much.

Read full story
6 comments

Irish Margarita ☘️.

Yes, you are correct normally green beer is what’s drank on St. Pats day but this year I’m pulling out the margaritas. Mostly because I love margaritas and honestly why not?? Who says beer has to have all the “green” fun on this festive day? These margaritas are fun, a gorgeous green color thanks to the Midori Melon Liqueur, and in my opinion should be served at the end of every rainbow. This margarita takes a fun spin on your normal everyday margarita, with Midori, the fruity liqueur that tastes like melon combined with triple sec and tequila.

Read full story
1 comments

Leprechaun Bait 🌈.

This is such a fun treat to make with the kids for St. Patricks Day. Great for school lunches or an after school snack, and who can resist a little leprechaun bait? This is a no bake recipe, very additive snack made with all your favorite things! This recipe includes the delicious Lucky Charm and Chex cereal, pretzels, m&m’s and yummy white chocolate.

Read full story

The Iconic Shamrock Shake 🍀

Guess what!!! It‘s Shamrock Shake Season!! Woot Woot! Yes it’s one of my favorite times of the year, first its a little reminder that spring in around the corner, second I love anything mint and third these shakes just bring back fond memories from my childhood.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy