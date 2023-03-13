A New Take On Tiramisu - White Chocolate Raspberry

I love desserts, any type really - I’m always up for something sweet. Being an avid coffee drinker, I adore the traditional tiramisu - it really hits all the right notes for me, so when I decided to venture out to try something new, I was a bit worried I wouldn’t like this version as much. Well, I didn’t... I liked it BETTER. This white chocolate raspberry tiramisu is absolutely divine. It’s fresh, light, with a burst of raspberry flavor! It’s perfect to eat all year long and doesn’t weigh heavily on you after a big meal, it’s quite refreshing!

White Chocolate Raspberry Tiramisu Photo by Pinterest

You use the typical ladyfingers, you should be able to find them at your larger stores. I like to use frozen raspberries for this dessert, you can use fresh but frozen are a bit more juicier after defrosting and that really helps to moisten your ladyfingers. This is the perfect dessert to make the day before as that gives all your ingredients time to soak into your ladyfingers and meld all those delicious flavors together.

This is one dessert your going to want to try!

Ingredients:

24 ounce bag of frozen raspberries, thawed and drained

6 Tablespoons granulated sugar

1 C granulated sugar

1/3 C hot water

1/2 C Orange Liqueur (I use Triple Sec)

1/2 C cold water

6 egg yolks

1 C granulated sugar

20 ounces of Mascarpone Cheese

2 cups heavy cream

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

10-12 ounces of ladyfinger biscuits

4 ounces of finely grated white chocolate

Instructions:

Take your defrosted and drained raspberries and add to a medium sized bowl. Add 6 tablespoons of granulated sugar and allow your raspberries to macerate while you prepare your other components. To make your Syrup: Take your 1 cup of sugar and dissolve it in your 1/3 cup of hot water. You can do this over the stove to expedite. Make sure your sugar is completely dissolved and then remove from heat. Add your 1/2 cup of cold water and 1/2 cup of triple sec/ orange liqueur. Whisk to combine your syrup. To make your custard: Using a double boiler, over medium low simmering water, combine your egg yolks and your remaining 1 cup of granulated sugar. Cook for about 10 minutes, stirring the entire time. If you see any crystals forming on the sides of the bowl, do not stir them in or your custard will be gritty and no one wants gritty custard. After 10 minutes, remove from heat and place in another dish (again trying not to incorporate any of the possible crystals that may have formed on the sides). Using your electric or stand mixer, whip the egg yolk custard until thick and a gorgeous lemon color. Next add your mascarpone to your egg yolk custard and mix until well combined. Now with your stand mixer or electric mixer, whip your heavy cream and vanilla until stiff peaks develop. Carefully fold your whipped cream into your mascarone/yolk mixture - place to the side.

To Assemble! Grab yourself a 9”x13” pan.

White Chocolate Raspberry Tiramisu Photo by Pinterest

White Chocolate raspberry Tiramisu Photo by Pinterest

Take your ladyfingers and dip each cookie into your into the simple syrup we made earlier (sugar, water, triple sec) and line your pan (you may need to trim cookies to fit). Once you have your pan lined with soaked lady fingers, take half of your macerated raspberries and their juices and spread over the top. Take 1/2 of your mascarpone custard and place over your raspberries.Top with 1/2 of your finely grated chocolate. Repeat... ladyfingers, raspberries ,mascarpone custard filling and lastly your remaining finely grated white chocolate. Ideally, refrigerate overnight or at the very least 3-4 hours. Enjoy Friends!