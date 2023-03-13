Better Than Carrabba’s - Bread Dipping Oil Recipe

Have you ever eaten at the Italian Restaurant Carrabba’s? My absolute, all time, personal fav menu item is their olive oil bread dip. Honestly its my favorite thing, all i need to be happy is a full bread basket, wine and their bread dipping olive oil.

The Best Olive Oil Bread Dip Photo by Pinterest

We recently moved out into gods country where the closest Carrabba’s is at the very least an hour away. This was never going to do. I made up my mind up that I was going to come up with a olive oil bread dipping recipe that matched or trumped Carrabba’s.

What I love about this is that I can make up the mix and keep It in an air tight container and it’s literally ready for me whenever I get the craving (which is often now that it’s right at my fingertips!). All you need is a nice crusty bread. You can use Italian, French or even crostini, heck I‘ve even used my artisan bread for this and it’s divine! Any type of bread goes well with this combination of garlic and herbs. This bread dipping oil is a great addition to your cream cheese boards or charcuterie boards as the olive oil herb combo also goes great with chopped veggies and meats.

I like to add a touch of well aged balsamic vinegar and freshly grated parmesan cheese to my olive oil mixture. The balsamic adds a great acidity - just drizzle it over the top right before serving (you could also use a freshly squeezed lemon over the top). A good quality olive oil is key, do not substitute with another type of oil (no corn, canola, sunflower etc.), you want a good extra virgin olive oil - it has a robust flavor that compliments the spices. For your parmesan cheese get a wedge of it and freshly grate it over the top, don’t buy that stuff in the can that sits next to the pasta, get real, fresh parm. you won’t regret it.

Prep Time: 5 mins, Total Time: 5 mins, Serves: 6

Ingredients:

1 1/2 Tbsp crushed red pepper

1 1/2 Tbsp pepper - freshly cracked is best!

1 1/2 Tbsp oregano - dried

1 1/2 Tbsp basil - dried

1 1/2 Tbsp parsley - dried

2 1/2 tsp garlic powder

2 1/2 tsp onion powder

3/4 tsp rosemary -dried

2 1/2 tsp coarse or flakey sea salt

5 minced cloves of garlic

1 Tbsp Parmesan Cheese - freshly grated

Drizzle of Balsamic Vinegar - aged (optional)

Extra Virgin Olive oil (use to desired consistency)

Instructions: