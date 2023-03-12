The “Juiciest” Baked - Pork Chops

This is a super easy and quick way to bake pork chops. They always turn out perfect and juicy. I use thick (greater than 1 inch) boneless pork chops (you can also use bone in) with an easy dry rub (you probably have everything you need in your pantry right now!). They come out of the oven baked to a beautiful golden brown, full of juicy, savory deliciousness.
Moist and Flavorful Pork Chops Every Time!
- Easy and quick to make.
- Lean Healthy protein.
- Easy on the Pocketbook.
- One aluminum foil lined pan with super easy clean up!
Bake Time?
The oven is set at 375 degrees and will take around 20 minutes. Keep in mind if you have really thick chops it’ll take longer. I would recommend getting a Instant read meat thermometer to keep an eye on the internal temperature. No one wants dry pork chops! So cook your chops to 145ºF .(USDA’s safe temperature guideline for pork). Ideally remove your pork from the oven at 140ºF and let rest for 5 mins, the temperature will rise an additional 5 degrees.
Pro Tips!
- Buy thick cut pork chops (at least 1 inch thick) and don’t trim off the fat from the edges. The fat will protect your precious chops edges from drying out!
- Let your chops sit for 20 to 30 min with the rub - this will help season your meat.
- Add a few veggies to your pan and you can turn these baked chops into a sheet pan meal!
Prep Time: 5 minutes, Rest time: 5 minutes, Cook: 20 minutes, Total time :30 minutes, Serves: 4
Ingredients:
Dry Rub
- 2 Tbsp Brown Sugar
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp onion powder
- 1 tsp paprika
- 1 tsp Italian seasoning
- 1/2 tsp kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp pepper
The Pork
- 4 thick cut pork chops (boneless or bone in - 1” inch thick)
- 2 Tbsp canola or olive oil
Instructions:
- Set your oven to 375ºF and line your cookie sheet with aluminum foil.
- Grab yourself a small bowl and combine your dry rub - mix well.
- Take a paper towel and dry off your pork chops, rub them down with a bit of oil and add your dry rub seasoning. Get it all over your chops, both sides!
- Grab your prepared cookie sheet and add your pork chops.
- Place in the oven until your pork reaches an internal temp of 140-145ºF (around 20-25 minutes depending on the thickness of your pork chops).
- Take out of the oven when done and let rest for about 5min. As a reminder your internal temp will rise another 5 degrees!
- Enjoy Friends!
References Aadapted By:
McDaniel, K. (2022, June 20th, Updated: 2022, September 9) Juicy Oven Baked Pork Chops (Easy Recipe) [Blog Post] Retrieved from:https://www.lemonblossoms.com/blog/easy-oven-baked-pork-chops/
