St. Paddy’s Day Deviled Eggs

Everyone loves deviled eggs, the coarsely mashed filling combined with your favorite additives, that perfect little bite and let’s face it, this little gem was made to fit in your hand - no utensils required. Why not surprise your family and friends this St. Patricks Day with these festive and easy to make appetizers! This brings your deviled eggs to a whole new level that will have everyone “Ooooh-ing” and “Ahhhhh-ing” at your creativity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20XCf6_0lGJYc9Z00
St. Paddy’s Deviled EggsPhoto byPinterest

Ingredients:

  • 1 Dozen eggs
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • Salt and Pepper to taste
  • Your favorite additives: mustard, chives, relish, bacon bits, olives, (you get the idea)
  • green food coloring - I like to use the liquid for this not the gel
  • white distilled vinegar
  • ground paprika or parsley (for garnish)

Instructions:

  1. Grab yourself a large pan and fill with water. You want enough water present so your eggs will be completely submerged. Once your water comes to a boil, gently add your eggs with a slotted spoon. Set your timer for 9-10 minutes (this is how I like my eggs, I don’t like when the yolk comes out chalky).
  2. While your eggs are cooking prepare an ice water bath. As soon as your timer goes off take your eggs and submerge them in your ice water. This will help stop them from continuing to cook.
  3. Once they have cooled down, go ahead and peel your eggs. Cut them in half lengthwise and remove the yolks and place them in a bowl. Set your bowl of egg yolks aside.
  4. Now for the fun part!! Lets get to coloring our eggs!! Grab a few glasses with water in them and add 3-4 drops of green food coloring and 1 teaspoon of distilled vinegar. The vinegar helps the egg whites to absorb the food coloring. Gently add your egg whites to the colored water. Remove when they have reached a pretty pastel green and pat dry with a paper towel. If you want your eggs greener then add more food coloring and allow it to remain in the cup of colored water longer.
  5. Grab your bowl of yolks that you set aside and add your mayo and any additives that you like in your eggs. We love adding 1-2 teaspoons of mustard and pickle relish or green olives to ours. But bacon and chives is also a winner. I add a dash of some flaky sea salt and fresh ground pepper and combine everything well.
  6. Using a spoon fill your green eggs whites with your mixture. If you want to get fancy you can always use a piping bag! Lightly dust some paprika or parsley over the top.
  7. Enjoy Friends!

# St Patricks day# Food# Appetizers# For you# Entertaining

