“Obsessed” With Iced Coconut Matcha Latte - Starbucks Copy Cat

Looking for a healthy, super charged drink that also tastes ahh-mazing? A drink you can make in your jammies at home without the high price tag?!? Look no further this iced coconut matcha latte is going to be your new go to. I had my first ever iced matcha latte from Starbucks years ago. At first I thought I was drinking a cup of grass the flavor profile was much stronger than other green teas I’ve had. But after that first initial taste, the flavor grew on me and I knew that after the 5 day in a row at Starbucks my matcha addiction was full blown. No way my pocket book could afford that so I knew a copy cat recipe was in order.

Iced Coconut Matcha Latte Photo by R.Gerner/Canva

Besides Being Super Tasty What Are Some Benefits of Matcha?

Well lets see... first you need to know that matcha is produced by using high quality green tea leaves. When you ingest or drink matcha you are consuming the entire leaf so the benefits of green tea are amplified than say just a cup of regular green tea (don’t get me wrong still very good for you!). Matcha is high in antioxidants, can help to boost brain function and flush out toxins from your body, good for heart health and bonus can assist with dieting or losing weight. All that and super delicious!

So after watching the professionals make this drink (The Awesome Starbucks barista’s) I realized that they were mixing the matcha powder directly into the milk. Well, heck I can do that from home and save myself some $$.

What’s needed for this magical latte?

Don’t skimp you want high-quality Matcha: I like Maeda-En Matcha - Ceremonial Quality Green Tea - if your going to buy make sure it’s ceremonial quality .

. Coconut Milk: FYI -You can use any non dairy milk you choose (Cashew, Almond, Soy, etc.).

Coconut Creamer: It just brings your latte to the next level of deliciousness. I get mine at Trader Joes (Original Coconut Creamer). This is optional but well worth it!

Sweetener: I like to use Agave. Other options would include coconut sugar, honey (not vegan) or maple syrup.

Crushed Ice

Iced Coconut Matcha Latte

Prep Time: 5 minutes, Total Time: 5 minutes, Servings: 2, Calories: 233kcal/serving

Ingredients:

For The Matcha Mixture

4 teaspoons Matcha Powder (ceremonial quality)

2/3 cup Coconut creamer (or Coconut Milk)

4 -5 teaspoons Agave

Making The Latte

Matcha Mixture (above)

24 ounces Coconut Milk

Crushed Ice

Instructions: