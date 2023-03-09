I’ve had this recipe in my little tattered and very well used recipe binder for almost 10 years. This family of mine loves brownies. It’s a great treat to end the day with. It also makes the perfect snack to stuff into lunch boxes or add some ice cream on top and you’ve got an amazing dessert to wow your family or guests. Best of all brownies are so quick and easy to make! This strawberry brownie is no exception. These are absolutely delicious, totally unique and defineatly not your average brownie. These are my daughters favorite brownies and they are frequently found in our home. Whenever I make these I’m always being asked for the recipe. They are so simple to prepare it’s a bit embarrassing, but I figured everyone should have a quick and easy treat at their disposal.
Ingredients:
For Strawberry Brownie Mix:
- 1 Box Cake Mix - Strawberry Flavor
- 2 Eggs - Large
- 1/3 C Vegetable or Canola oil
For Glaze:
- 1 C Powdered Sugar
- 2 Tablespoons milk
Instructions:
- Set your oven to 350 Fahrenheit
- Take your nonstick cooking spray and coat a 8x8 sized dish
- Combine your brownie ingredients until most of your lumps are smooth (you do not want to overmix) - expect your batter to be thick.
- Take your mixture and using a spatula put into prepared baking dish. Bake for about 30-35 minutes - you want your brownies to be set but still a bit dense in the middle. Your brownies will firm up a bit when cooled.
- In a small bowl take your 1 cup of powdered sugar and 2 tablespoons of milk and mix till smooth. Cover your brownies with the glaze while they are cooling (you want your brownies still warm when coating with glaze).
- Cook before slicing.
- Enjoy Friends !
