Not Your Average Brownie

Finding Your Pot Of Gold - St. Paddy’s Mimosas

My family tries to get together often, so in honor of this years St. Patricks Day we are pulling out all the stops! Complete with a kids scavenger hunt with lots of gold coins being hidden on the property! Since I’m hosting, there must be some sort of holiday related fun and festive drink for the adults! I absolutely will be making these St. Paddy’s Mimosas! They are just plain F.U.N! I love mimosas, and when you can put a spin on the usual mimosa and bring it next level I’m all for it! I mean they are green and gold, how freakin cute is that!?!? The colors pop and are so bright and festive, totally eye catching. So for all of you out there that are not a fan of the green beer, you have got to give these St. Paddy’s Mimosas a try!