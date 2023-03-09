Steak Marinade - Take Your Tastebuds On A Flavor Adventure

This is truly the best marinade I’ve come across. It not only adds immense, delicious and juicy flavor but marinades your steaks to perfection. I have not come across any store bought marinade that compares to this one (nor have any of my previous homemade marinades come close!). You can honestly use this on any meat, it does great with chicken and pork, even seafood and veggies. When using on seafood don’t marinade for any longer than 30 minutes, as seafood is already tender. With veggies just marinade long enough for your veggies to absorb that amazing flavor.

The Best Steak Marinade in Existence Photo by Pinterest

This marinade takes a few minutes to bring together using simple everyday pantry ingredients. I make sure to have a surplus of supplies on hand now that we are coming into spring and that grill is going to be in constant rotation! You can by all means double or triple your recipe depending on what and how much marinading you will be doing.

Every time we have served this marinade we get asked for the recipe. I almost don’t want to give it out it’s so simple and effortless to make and uses such classic ingredients. But then I figure everyone should have meat that tastes this darn good. Regardless if we pan fry, oven bake/broil or throw it on the bbq our end product is tender and full of juicy goodness.

We’ve used this on red meats, chicken, venison and pork. We recently did a marinated pork roast and it was out of this world delicious. Give it a try, I can guarantee you won’t be buying bottled marinade after you use this!

Any cut of steak will work with this marinade, ribeye, skirt or flank steak, NY strip, seriously any cut. This recipe will marinate 6-8 steaks depending on size, and I like to marinate mine for 4-6 hours, up to 8 hours for steaks if im doing a roast I marinate 8 hours.

Ingredients:

⅓ C Soy Sauce

½ C Extra Virgin Olive Oil

⅓ Cup Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice

4 Tablespoons Worcestershire Sauce

2 Tablespoons Garlic Powder

3 Tablespoons Dried Basil

2 Tablespoons Dried Parsley Flakes

1 teaspoon White Pepper (ground)

⅛ teaspoon Cayenne Pepper

2 teaspoons Minced Garlic

Instructions: