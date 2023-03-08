Green With Envy - St. Patrick’s Day Cookies

Who doesn’t love St. Patricks Day?!? These cookies are a fun and festive treat to make for the upcoming holiday. They come together fast thanks to a secret weapon! What secret weapon you ask? Cake mix! Yes that’s right, cake mix is one of only five ingredients needed. These cookies are full of white chocolate chip sweetness, have a soft texture and are absolutely delicious, it’s hard to stop at just one cookie! These can literally be made any day of the week, thanks to so few ingredients and pantry staple ingredients.
Pro-Tips:
- Using a cookie scoop will give you the most uniform sized cookies and consistent baking time.
- To make cleaning up a breeze, line your cookie sheet with parchment paper. When done just toss out - easy peasy!
- Reminder this is a cake mix made into cookies, there is no need to use the ingredients on the back of the box, you are not making a cake just use your mix and the ingredients listed (eggs, oil, green food coloring, chocolate chips)
- You can absolutely switch out your white chocolate chips to either semi sweet, dark, or even mint!
PREP TIME: 15 MINS, COOK TIME: 10 MINS, TOTAL TIME: 25 MINS, SERVINGS: 24
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 Cake mix - white
- Green Food Coloring
- 2 large eggs
- 1/3 C Canola or vegetable oil
- 1 C Chocolate chips (white, semi-sweet, or mint)
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Set your oven to 350 degrees. Place parchment paper out on your cookie sheets.
- In a large bowl, combine your white cake mix, eggs and oil. Expect your batter to be thick. Stir in your food coloring - start with a few drops - you can always add more to achive the color you are looking for.
- Add your chocolate chips (any type you desire, white, semi sweet, mint).
- Scoop out your cookies onto your prepared cookie sheets. Leave about 2 inches between each cookie.
- Place in the oven and bake till edges turn slightly brown in color, around 8 to 10 minutes. This will depend on how large of a cookie scoop you use!
- Cool completely on wire racks.
- Enjoy friends!
Comments / 0