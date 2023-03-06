How To Make Dublin Coddle - Irish Sausage & Potato Stew

I tried Dublin Coddle last year because it looked absolutely delicious and I wanted to try something different for St. Patricks day then the usual corn beef and cabbage. Let me tell you, I was NOT disappointed, this dublin coddle has been served in my home on multiple occasions since 2022’s St. Pats day because we enjoy it so much.

Dublin Coddle - Irish Sausage and Potato Stew Photo by Pinterest

Dublin coddle is really just a stew full of sausages, simmered with salty delicious bacon, buttery potatoes and yellow onions. If you want, you could add carrots or some cabbage to the mix. Either way it sounds absolutely incredible doesn’t it ?!? This dish just screams comfort food to me. I usually pair this stew with bread such as Irish Brown Bread or Soda Bread to help soak up all of that flavorful stew broth.

There are a few different ways to prepare this dish. I like to get a nice sear or browning on my sausage (I do not cook them all the way through) and then simmer them whole, or as links. Some recipes don‘t brown their sausages at all and just mix it all together. Others like to cut up their sausages in bite size pieces. There really is no wrong way, so do what works for you!

What are Irish Sausages ?

When you combine raw pork, spices and bread or rusk that is considered an Irish sausage. Sometimes the word bangers in the United States is associated with Irish Sausages (Bangers is also the British term for a particular way of cooking sausages). If you’re unable to find Irish style sausages, you can substitute mild uncooked pork sausage links.

Ingredients:

1 lb. uncooked Irish sausages or (mild uncooked pork sausage links)

1/2 lb. bacon - cut into smaller bite sized pieces

2 lg. Yellow onions (thinly sliced rings)

2 lbs. sturdy potato’s such as Yukon gold - cut into 1 1/2” chunks

2 C chicken stock

Kosher Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

1/2 C finely chopped fresh parsley

Instructions

Grab yourself a heavy bottomed, large pot (I use my knock off Cuisinart that I purchased off Amazon). Place on your cooktop and set to medium heat. Add your bacon, after a few minutes add your onions. Cook till your bacon is done and your onions are soft and have turned golden brown in color. Remove your bacon and onions from your pot once done and set aside.

Add your sausages and get a nice golden sear on each side (don’t cook all the way you just want the sear). Remove and add to your bacon and onions. Discard excess grease from your pot.

Add your chicken stock and scrape the bottom of our pot releasing all those yummy crispy bits. Next add your bacon, sausages, onions and potatoes back into the pot. Season with your kosher salt and pepper. Be careful with the salt - sometimes your bacon and sausages can be salty, you can always add more salt if needed at the end.

Bring your sausage and potato stew to a low boil, and then reduce your heat to a simmer. Place your lid on your pot and let simmer for 90 minutes or until your potatoes are tender and sausages are cooked through. Make sure your lid is snug and check after about 45 mins., you may have to add a bit more liquid if it’s evaporated.

When done, stir in your fresh parsley and serve. Goes amazing with Irish Brown or Soda Bread.

Enjoy Friends!

References Adapted By:

Tara (2014, March 13) DUBLIN CODDLE (IRISH SAUSAGE AND POTATO STEW) [Blog Post] Retrieved from: https://tarasmulticulturaltable.com/dublin-coddle/