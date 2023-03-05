Irish Margarita ☘️.

Yes, you are correct normally green beer is what’s drank on St. Pats day but this year I’m pulling out the margaritas. Mostly because I love margaritas and honestly why not?? Who says beer has to have all the “green” fun on this festive day? These margaritas are fun, a gorgeous green color thanks to the Midori Melon Liqueur, and in my opinion should be served at the end of every rainbow. This margarita takes a fun spin on your normal everyday margarita, with Midori, the fruity liqueur that tastes like melon combined with triple sec and tequila.
Prep Time: 5 mins, Total Time: 5 mins, Yield: 4 Calories:151 kcal
Ingredients:
- 4 oz Top Shelf Tequila
- 2 oz Lime Juice (Fresh lime is best)
- 2 oz Orange liqueur such as Triple Sec
- 2 oz Midori Melon Liqueur
- 1 C Salt for the Glass Rim
- Liquid Green Food Coloring
- Limes - Garnish and rimming the glass
Instructions:
- To Rim The Glass - Grab a plastic Ziploc baggie and fill with about a cup of salt. Add 10-12 drops drops of green food coloring to your salt. Seal the bag and mix to get your salt colored. If you want it darker feel free to add more color. Just remember that you can’t take away the color so add a little at a time. Once you have the color you want, pour into a bowl and allow the color to dry.
- Once your salt is dry, grab a lime slice and drag it along the outside rim of your margarita glass.
- Immediately place your lime juice rimmed glass into the colored salt.
- To Make Your Drink - Take your tequila, gorgeous green Midori, your orange liqueur (Triple Sec), fresh lime juice and ice and place everything in your cocktail shaker.
- Shake It up!
- Fill your prepared glass with ice and then pour your St. Patricks Day margarita into the glass. Squeeze a lime wedge over the top.
- Cheers and enjoy!
