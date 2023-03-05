This is such a fun treat to make with the kids for St. Patricks Day. Great for school lunches or an after school snack, and who can resist a little leprechaun bait? This is a no bake recipe, very additive snack made with all your favorite things! This recipe includes the delicious Lucky Charm and Chex cereal, pretzels, m&m’s and yummy white chocolate.

Leprechaun Bait Photo by Pinterest

I love all things holidays, I’m that mom that always kinda goes over the top, with gold coins hidden all over the house, scavenger hunts, green spaghetti for dinner, fun treats and notes for the lunch box to round out the Holiday week. This leprechaun bait is always part of the festivities and honestly would make my family happy if we always had it available in the house. But that can’t happen I won’t be able to fit into my jeans!

This is so simple to make, its a great project to do with the kids or grandkids.

How To Make This Deliciousness:

Gather all your Ingredients and mix up well in a large bowl. This snack mix does best with using ingredients that are all similar in size. Large pieces of pretzels will overwhelm your mix, so look for small mini pretzels or take a few minutes and break up your pieces so they are all cohesive. Use high quality white chocolate chips or melting wafers. Don’t over-melt or burn your chocolate (it’s easy to do!). Your chocolate will continue to melt after it has been removed from the heat/microwave. My recommendation is to melt your chocolate in the microwave at 25-30 second intervals stirring for 15 seconds in between microwave heating bursts. You will need to work swiftly: This type of chocolate hardens fast, so as soon as it’s melted you will need to immediately pour over your Leprechaun bait and stir. Allow to harden. It will take about 15 - 20 minutes at room temperature or place in the fridge to facilitate the hardening process. Once hard, break up your mixture and indulge!

PREP TIME: 5 min. SET UP TIME: 20 minutes TOTAL: 5 minutes SERVES: 6-8 CALORIES: 305kcal

INGREDIENTS:

2 C Chex Cereal (Rice, Corn or your choice)

1 C Mini Pretzels

1 1/2 C Lucky Charm Cereal

1/2-3/4 C Marshmallow picked out of your Lucky Charm Cereal

3/4 C M&M Candies (you can usually find St. Pat’s M&M colors during the holidays or you can use the Easter pastel ones or just pull out the colors you want from a normal package)

15 ounces White Chocolate Wafers or Chips

2 tsp coconut oil

INSTRUCTIONS:

Grab a large cookie sheet and line with parchment or wax paper

Grab a large bowl and add your dry ingredients (Chex and Lucky Charm Cereal, pretzels, marshmallows and M&M’s).

In a microwave safe bowl place your white chocolate chips and coconut oil. Place in the microwave and set to 30 seconds, remove from micro and stir for 15-20 seconds and then repeat until melted.

Once melted, take your chocolate and pour over the top of your dry ingredients.

Stir to combine (do so gently to not break up your cereal pieces)

Let your Leprechaun Bait harden either at room temp or in the fridge. Once hard break apart.

Enjoy Friends!

References Adapted By:

Chelsea (2019, February 24) LEPRECHAUN BAIT {FREE PRINTABLE} [Blog Post] Retrieved from: https://www.chelseasmessyapron.com/leprechaun-bait/