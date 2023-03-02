Southern Fried Cabbage

St. Patricks Day is right around the corner. Everyone is always making corned beef and cabbage for the festive day, I’m not angry about this, who doesn’t love corned beef and cabbage? This year however, I’m putting cabbage in the spotlight with this delicious dish. Yes, of course I’m still going to have corned beef but this delicious southern friend cabbage is coming along for the ride.

This dish has got a ton of flavor thanks to the glorious bacon and onion and makes a very hearty dish. There are only 7 ingredients (if you don't count the salt and pepper), super simple instructions and comes together quickly. This recipe even converted my pickiest child to a lover of cabbage (I’m sure the bacon helped!).

If you are looking for a vegetarian version, remove the bacon and add in it’s place 2 Tbsp of olive oil. You can add some smokey tempeh or tofu in place of the bacon. For a Keto version, just omit the sugar and you’re good to go! Looking to beef up this dish into a main meal, add some egg noodles for a Haluski dish or add a nice chicken breast on top for a delicious quick and filling meal.

YIELDS: 4 servings, PREP TIME: 10 mins, TOTAL TIME: 25 mins, CAL/SERV: 116

Ingredients:

6-8 slices bacon, diced into 1/2-1 inch pieces

1 medium sweet onion - chopped

1 head of green cabbage - small, chopped into 1/2-1 inch pieces

2 teaspoons brown sugar

2 Cloves minced garlic

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

pinch or two red pepper flakes

Parsley - chopped finely for garnish (optional)

Directions:

Grab yourself a large heavy-bottomed skillet, I like to use my cast iron. Place your diced bacon in your skillet and cook till crispy - should take around 6-8 minutes. Once cooked, remove bacon and drain on paper towels. Keep your bacon drippings in your skillet. Take you chopped onions and add to your skillet, set stovetop to medium. Cook your onions till translucent, will take about 3-5 minutes. Then add your minced garlic - cook till fragrant. Next, toss in your brown sugar and stir. Next add your cabbage and a pinch or two of cracked red pepper. Stir well and add your salt and pepper to taste. Cook your cabbage till soft. Once your cabbage is done to your liking/tenderness, add your bacon back to the skillet and combine well. Cook till everything is heated through. Serve with your fresh chopped parsley over top. Enjoy Friends!

References Adapted By:

Rege, L. (2022, August 8) Bacon Fried Cabbage; [Blog Post] Retrieved From: https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a26453749/fried-cabbage-recipe/