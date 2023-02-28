Tangy and Sweet - Knock You Off Your Feet BBQ Sauce

Looking for a tangy and sweet with a hint of spice BBQ Sauce? Look no further, this recipe has flavor and depth that you can’t get from the bottled store brand. It takes just 15 minutes to bring it all together and mark my words it’s going to rock your BBQ world!

Tangy and Sweet BBQ Sauce Photo by Pinterest

Why is this the Best Ever BBQ Sauce?

It’s quick and easy. It would take longer to go to the store and buy some than it will to make. Let that soak in... Uses Easy Pantry Staples, no fancy stuff: you probably have everything right now to make it! Ahmazing Flavor: It hits your taste buds with that tangy, spicy and sweet trifecta of Smokey BBQ flavor. Multi- Functional: What do I mean by this? You can use it on everything! Drizzle over your pulled pork, slather up your ribs, baste your chicken, mixed into your turkey burgers, dip your french fries in it, drinks it straight outta the container, lol. You get the point! This keeps well in the fridge or freezer.

What’s in this Magical BBQ Sauce?

The base is ketchup (you can also use plain tomato sauce or paste): if using ketchup look for a brand that is short on ingredients and ideally no high fructose corn syrup.

Vinegar - Apple Cider: this is where you get your “tangy” bite from! It also helps to balance out the sweet.

Light Brown sugar: Here is your sweetness!

Worcestershire Sauce: This my friends is where you get that depth in flavor from. Worcestershire sauce is a great balancer of the sweet, tangy and savory, helping to make all those flavors come together in harmony!

Molasses: Adds some more richness to the sweet for your sauce, use the unsulphured.

Spices! Smoked paprika, dry mustard powder, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper is the perfect balance of flavors.

Hot sauce: A few dashes for a bit of heat is just what the BBQ sauce needs. Want more spice? Add a touch of cayenne or red pepper flakes. Don’t want it spicy - leave it out!

Make it your OWN!

Kick up the spicy! Add a touch of cayenne or red pepper flakes or increase your hot sauce up to a Tbsp!

Add a touch of cayenne or red pepper flakes or increase your hot sauce up to a Tbsp! More smoke please? Double your paprika or add some liquid smoke (to taste).

Double your paprika or add some liquid smoke (to taste). More sweetness? Add 2-3 Tbsp of honey, maple syrup or agave.

Add 2-3 Tbsp of honey, maple syrup or agave. Did someone say Boozy BBQ? Add 1/4-1/3 bourbon whiskey (simmer longer when making).

Add 1/4-1/3 bourbon whiskey (simmer longer when making). What a “thick” Sauce? Simmer your sauce longer, until it reaches the consistency you want.

Simmer your sauce longer, until it reaches the consistency you want. Yuck ketchup! No worries just sub the ketchup for either a 15 oz can of plain tomato sauce or 6 oz can of tomato paste.

Prep Time: 5 MIN. Cook Time: 10 MIN. Total Time 15 MIN Servings: 8 (1/4 cup =‘s 1 serving)

Ingredients:

1 1/2 C Ketchup - try and get without the high fructose corn syrup

1/3 Cup light brown sugar

4 Tbsp Vinegar -Apple cider

2 Tbsp Worcestershire Sauce

2 Tbsp molasses

2 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp dry mustard powder

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp pepper

A few dashes hot sauce

Instructions:

Grab a medium sized sauce pan, add all your ingredients and whisk together.

On medium heat bring to a low boil, then reduce heat to low.

Cook at a low simmer for 10-15 minutes or until the desired consistency is reached.

Remove and allow to cool. Keep in mind, once your sauce cools it will also thicken up a bit more.

Use on any and everything!

Enjoy Friends!

Looking for a good Pulled pork recipe for this amazing BBQ sauce? Check out mine on Ridley’s Wreckage - Pulled Pork Three Ways! It’s mouthwatering delicious, and compliments this sauce incrediably well!

References Adapted By:

Amy (2021, July 21) Homemade BBQ Sauce [Blog Post] retrieved from: https://bellyfull.net/homemade-bbq-sauce/