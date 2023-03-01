Pulled Pork - Three Ways

I don’t think I’ve ever run across a person who doesn’t love a good pulled pork sandwich. They are so flavorful, with the juices running down your chin, combined with the perfect crunch of coleslaw and drizzle of sauce. It’s really one of those those iconic sandwiches that just screams BBQ. In my opinion every household must have that “go to” amazing, mouthwatering, in your dreams kinda recipe. I’m sharing mine with you today with a few tips on how to make it WOW with flavor. I’ve also included three ways to successfully cook your pulled pork.

Pro-Tips

Use the right cut of meat - you are going to want to get a boneless pork shoulder, otherwise known as a Boston Butt. This cut of pork has a lot of connective tissue and higher in fat which will give you the best flavor and helps to keep your meat moist. The trick is to cook it low and slow. You can buy bone in but you may have a longer cooking time. Your pork shoulder is going to be so juicy, fall apart flavorful, you won’t miss the bone and in my opinion why pay for the bone, I’d rather have that delicious meat! Try to steer clear of pork loins or pork chops - these cuts of meat do not pull apart well and tend to dry out. If you have the time; To get the most flavor from your pulled pork, rub your spice blend all over that gorgeous pork shoulder and then place your meat in the fridge for at least two hours or better yet overnight. This will allow your rub to really infuse your shoulder for the best possible flavor. Short on time, don’t fret your pork roast will still be delicious. Create a Crust! - Grab a Dutch oven or a heavy cast iron skillet add some oil to your pan and set it on medium high - let you pan get hot and then add your pork shoulder pieces, getting a good crust/sear on it - make sure to hit all sides. Then proceed with your preferred cooking method. Lastly you must cook low and slow: Don’t rush it or the connective tissue in the pork shoulder will not break down and you will have tough meat. This is why my preferred method to cook is always slow cooker or crockpot, I can literally walk away from it for the whole day and come back 8-10 hours later to an amazing, juicy dinner. The smell in your house is absolute heaven!

Pulled Pork - Easily Cooked Three Different Ways

This dish can be prepared in the oven, instant pot or my favorite way ... the slow cooker.

Oven: Set your oven to 300 Degrees F. Cut your shoulder into 4 relatively equal pieces, trim off some of the fat (not all of it, this has great flavor!). Prepare you pork with your seasoning, giving it a good rub. Add your chicken broth and apple cider vinegar to your Dutch oven and stir to combine. Place your pork in the mixture, cover with a lid, cook for 3 hours. Remove your lid and cook for an additional 1-2 hours or until your pork easily falls apart with a fork.

Crock Pot/Slow Cooker: Cut your shoulder into 4 relatively equal pieces, trim off some of the fat (again not all of it you want the flavor!). Prepare you pork with your seasoning, giving it a good massage. Add your chicken broth and apple cider vinegar to your slow cooker. Add in the seasoned pork pieces. Cover with lid and cook 8-10 hours on LOW till your pork easily falls apart with a fork.

Instant Pot: Cut your shoulder into 4 relatively equal pieces, trim off some of the bigger fat pieces (not all of it!). Prepare you pork with your rub/seasoning. Add your chicken broth and apple cider vinegar to your Insta pot base, throw in your pork pieces and cover. Make sure you lid is in the locked position and your vent is in the sealed position. Cook 65 minutes on High Pressure/ Manual. Let your pot naturally release, this will take around 15 plus minutes. Remove and shred with a fork.

Ingredients

4lb. pork shoulder boneless

1/2 C Chicken broth

1/3 C vinegar (apple cider)

1/4 C packed brown sugar

3 tsp salt

2 1/2 tsp garlic powder

2 1/2 tsp onion powder

2 tsp smoked paprika

2 tsp mustard (dry - ground mustard)

1 tsp cumin

1 1/2 tsp pepper

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

8 soft rolls or biscuits for serving

Instructions:

Cut your pork into 4 relatively equal portions. Remove or trim some of the bigger fat pieces (not all of it as this provides a great deal of flavor and juiciness).

Grab a medium sized bowl and stir together all your spices and 1/4 cup of packed brown sugar. Next rub your pork pieces all over really working your spice mixture into the meat. If you are going to chill your meat and let your spices “marinate” then wrap your meat and set in the fridge for at least 2 hours or better yet overnight. Remove from fridge and either continue on with your preferred method of cooking or sear your meat in a hot skillet or Dutch oven getting a nice crust. Once you have done that you can then proceed with your preferred method. FYI Chilling your pork roast with the spice rub and searing your pork shoulder are both optional. They do add flavor and depth to your final product but not required - believe me your pulled pork will still be out of this world delicious if you bypass these steps!

Oven: Set your oven to 300 Degrees F. Add your chicken broth and apple cider vinegar to your Dutch oven and stir to combine. Place your seasoned pork in the mixture, cover with a lid, cook for 3 hours. Remove your lid and cook for an additional 1-2 hours or until your pork easily falls apart with a fork. If needed add some of the pan drippings over the top.

Crock Pot/Slow Cooker: Add your chicken broth and apple cider vinegar to your slow cooker. Add in the seasoned pork pieces. Cover with lid and cook 8-10 hours on LOW till your pork easily falls apart with a fork. If needed add some of the pan drippings over the top.

Instant Pot: Add your chicken broth and apple cider vinegar to your Insta-pot base, throw in your seasoned pork pieces and cover with the lid. Make sure you lid is in the locked position and your vent is in the sealed position. Cook 65 minutes on High Pressure/ Manual. Let your pot naturally release, this will take around 15 plus minutes. Remove and shred with your fork, add some of the pan drippings over the top.

Grab some soft rolls or biscuits and pile on your delicious falling apart for tender pork, add some crunchy coleslaw and a drizzle of bbq sauce. Enjoy Friends!

