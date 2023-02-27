Garden Veggie Chick Pea Salad - Scrumptious Sandwich

I love chick peas, I love them plain, roasted in the oven, on my salads, smashed up in yummy hummus but I really LOVE them made into a sandwich. This is a such a healthy and delicious plant based super charged powerhouse of a lunch! If I’m to be honest, we commonly eat this for dinner with a side of sweet potato fries. This is a very filling, obsession worthy, sandwich full of absolute goodness...

SPECIAL DIETARY NEEDS?

No worries, this recipe is so versatile that just about anything goes.

The Stars of the show! Smashed chickpeas, green scallions, crunchy celery, sweet carrots, red bell pepper, dill pickles, salty sunflower seeds, rich mayonnaise, fancy dijon mustard, good old fashion yellow mustard, fresh dill and fresh basil, kosher salt and fresh ground black pepper.

VEGAN CHICKPEA SANDWICH?

Of Course, just use your favorite vegan mayo. You could also swap out the mayo for some mashed yummy avocado or hummus!

GLUTEN-FREE CHICKPEA SANDWICH?

Why not !?! Fill your lettuce wraps with this glorious chick pea mixture, or throw it on a bed of greens. Grab yourself some gluten free nut crackers and use this chick pea mash as a delicious dip! Okay you can also just buy yourself some gluten-free bread.

To all my carnivorous T-Rex family, friends and acquaintances, give this a try, I promise you are going to like it! Give the bacon a rest and get your veggies on today!

INGREDIENTS:

15 oz can of chickpeas or garbanzo beans (drained and rinsed)

3 Scallions

2-3 Stalks celery

1 medium sized carrot shredded.

1/2 red pepper diced

4 Tablespoons of dill pickle relish (or diced dill pickles)

4 Tablespoons of mayonnaise

2 teaspoons dijon mustard

1 teaspoon yellow mustard

1 teaspoon fresh dill

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 Tablespoons unsalted roasted sunflower seeds

3 Tablespoons freshly chopped basil

ASSEMBLE THE SANDWICH:

multi-grain sandwich bread (I love to use Daves Killer Bread)

arugula / romaine

extra basil - That’s a yes for me please!

tomatoes and/or red onion slices

INSTRUCTIONS:

Grab your can of chick peas/garbanzo beans and drain, rinse well under cold water. Then get to mashing! Using a fork, potato masher or even a food processor will work. Get your beans nice and mashed up - leaving some in pieces to give good texture - you don’t want it smooth like hummus. Chop and dice your veggies - scallions, celery, red pepper. Grate or if it’s easier finely chop your carrots. Next add your veggies to your bowl of smashed chickpeas. Next add your dill pickle relish, mayo, fancy Dijon mustard, yellow mustard, fresh dill and basil, salt and freshly ground pepper. Mix everything up well. Add your sunflowers for some crunch. Taste and adjust flavors to your liking! Grab your multi grain bread and smother it in delicious chick pea salad, add tomatoes or red onions. If your feeling fancy toss a few pieces of cheese on and grill it up for a grilled chick pea and cheese sandwich. No matter how you eat it, you won’t be disappointed! Enjoy Friends!!

