Chocolate Chip Pancakes- It’s What’s For Dinner

“Melt In Your Mouth” - Baked Chicken

This is a delicious recipe that has been in my family for years. My mom use to make this and passed down her recipe when I started cooking. I did tweak it a bit, to be a bit more health conscious and lighter in calories. Original recipe calls for 1 cup of mayonnaise, I have substituted sour cream, if you would prefer to use mayo then go for it. This is a very easy recipe to follow, uses common ingredients you probably have in your cupboard right now and comes together in just a few short minutes. The coating keeps your chicken moist and flavorful and best part is you can add whatever spices your family likes! We are big into garlic, Italian spices and onion in this family. But this is a dish that you can easily make your own - Add cumin and give it a delectable Tex-Mex taste, add basil, oregano, rosemary, garlic and thyme for a mouthwatering Italian flare or throw some smoked paprika and cayenne in to give a smokey taste with a bit of heat. The possibilities are endless!