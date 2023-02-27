Chocolate Chip Pancakes- It’s What’s For Dinner

One of my families favorite dinners is breakfast for dinner. They love the fact that they can have one of their favorite breakfast items for a weeknight dinner. We try to do a breakfast for dinner every couple of weeks, because it’s relatively easy, everyone will eat with absolutely no complaints and any leftovers are good to go for the next days breakfast! See what I did there two birds with one stone. Because I always plan to utilize my leftovers for the next days breakfast I always double my recipe. The best part, no one leaves hungry in the morning and we’re already ahead of the game since the most important meal of the day is ready to go. My household loves chocolate chip pancakes so I’m sharing my recipe with you today. I hope your family enjoys them as much as mine!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gvXfY_0l1IqAo200
Chocolate Chip PancakesPhoto byPinterest

YIELDS: 15 - 5“ inch pancakes - serves 4-6, PREP TIME: 10 - 15 minutes, COOK TIME: 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 1/4 C flour - all purpose
  • 1 C chocolate chips (I use semi sweet)
  • 1 Tbsp sugar
  • 2 tsp baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp baking soda
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1/4 cup butter unsalted (4 Tbsp)
  • 1 1/4 C buttermilk
  • 2 large farm fresh eggs

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Take your Flour, chocolate chips, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt and whisk together in a medium sized bowl, combining well.
  2. Take 2 Tbsp of butter (reserve 2 Tbsp for later on) in a small to medium sized microwave safe bowl and melt in your microwave at 8 second bursts till melted (32-40 seconds).
  3. Add your buttermilk to your melted butter. Next grab your eggs and separate - egg whites in one bowl and yolks go in with your buttermilk and melted butter - mix your egg yolks well into the buttermilk/butter mixture.
  4. Using a spatula take your buttermilk mixture and combine that with your flour mixture, stir till just combined.
  5. Take your eggs whites, whisk them up and fold them into your mixture, try not to overmix. Let your batter sit for 10-12 minutes.
  6. Using your left over 2 Tbsp of butter throw onto your skillet or electic griddle (if using an electric griddle set to 350 degrees F).
  7. Using a 3 Tbsp scoop (ice cream scoop works well or a scant 1/4 cup) drop your batter onto your griddle or skillet.
  8. Cook for about 3 minutes on each side - the trick is to look for bubbles that form around the edges, if you see them take a peek underneath with a thin metal spatula and if golden brown it’s time to flip. Cook for another 2-3 minutes.
  9. Repeat with the rest of your batter, refresh your butter if the pan looks dry.
  10. Serve your pancakes immediately with maple syrup, a dollop of whip cream and some chocolate chips sprinkled over the top.
  11. Enjoy Friends!

References Adapted By:

Catalano, P. (2021, September 20) How To Make Diner-Style Chocolate Chip Pancakes [Blog Post] Retrieved from: https://www.thekitchn.com/chocolate-chip-pancakes-recipe-23198766

