Food Shortages 2023 - What to Expect

In the land of abundance it’s almost comical to think that food shortages could and will continue to be a reality for us. Let’s face it we are a society that expects items available right at our fingertips. Whether that be food, staple items such as eggs or products like beer and pet food. We expect and want it now and believe it’s as easy as picking up at our local grocer, big box store or warehouse. In previous years all of this is possible because of a strong and complex supply chain. It has in the past guaranteed uninterrupted access to goods. While that system is often dependable, sometimes real-life occurrences cause interruptions and put strain on the food system. This strain can be felt for years.

Weather problems, disease and labor shortages have been occuring with farmers, suppliers, grocery stores and food processors. In some cases these factors are hitting in a dangerous trifecta which is contributing to empty shelves. To understand why, we need to understand how. Plant illnesses, animal disease, climate change, weather, war and of course Covid 19 all play huge factors in what society are and will be going thru in the coming year.

If you are able now is the time to responsible stock up. Especially on some of these potentially harder to find products. It’s not time for mass hysteria, just awareness. It’s also time for us as a society to think about what we can do in our own back yards to help supplement our food intake. Little steps like planting some fruit trees, buying your beef locally, maybe purchasing some hens and even starting to garden are all little steps that can help secure a better year for yourself and family.

1. Beef - Beef has seen one of the largest declines in consumption in 40 yrs. Economic concerns in regards to inflation, are at the center of this decline. Texas who is responsible for 14% of the United States Beef supply faced a horrific drought last year. Drought leads to a lack of food ie. grass which sustains and feeds the cattle. You ask why not feed alternative feed? The reason - livestock feed has jumped in price and currently too expensive to be cost effective for the producer. This led to the early slaughter of cows that were meant for 2023. Now it’s time for ranchers to play catch up which means for you and I - every type of beef product will be in short supply and at a higher premium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YGGrM_0kz1fnSA00
2. Leafy Greens and Lettuce - We can thank weather and plant disease - double trouble for our leafy greens and creating havoc in the salad world. Most of our lettuces are obtained from California. Per the Central California Grower-Shipper Association, the agricultural region has had numerous periods of unseasonably warm weather. Lettuces like cool weather, when it’s hot their leaves will burn and bolt -leaving your plant exposed to diseases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WOslt_0kz1fnSA00
3. Beer - I know ... say it isn’t so. It's not because we are unable to obtain the raw materials for brewing, it’s because we are lacking the materials to package and carbonate. During the early months of COVID-19, our population did two things in excess, those are 1. Drink at home and 2. Adopt Animals. Both two activites I applaud, but between that and China reducing their aluminum processing (due to environmental/pollution concerns) put a strain on our Aluminum supply. But it’s not just the aluminum that’ s having issues, the carbon dioxide (which is a solid form of dry ice) that makes your brew bubbly has also been taxed. Carbon dioxide was widely utilized in masses for the handling and transport of Covid 19 vaccines. To add insult to injury, a major Mississippi production factory of Carbon Dioxide was contaminated by a nearby volcano in late 2022, adding one more hurtle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dsPWC_0kz1fnSA00
4. Oranges - You can thank good old Mother Nature for this one. Florida is one of the worlds biggest orange juice producers. We all know that oranges or citrus in general loves sun, plenty of rain and sandy soil. But forecasted 2023 weather is expected to be a bit off kilter creating havoc on Florida’s citrus. To make matters worse, Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole destroyed Florida orange crops with their thunderous rain and damaging winds. This brought about the citrus greening epidemic (a disease that causes oranges to drop off branches before they are fully ripe, producing bitter fruit that cannot be used). Oranges are still coming in from Brazil and California however they too are experiencing a decline due to weather. It’s expected that the October 2022 to September 2023 orange season in Florida will see a 51% deficit from the previous October 2021 to September 2022 season. This will go down in the books as the lowest orange harvest since 1937.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hspwg_0kz1fnSA00
5. Cooking Oil - Oilseed crops which are raw materials used to make cooking oils. Some types of oilseed crops are rapeseed, soybeans, canola, peanuts and sunflowers. These are processed into millions of bottles of oil used for cooking. Russia and Ukraine are where the majority of these crops are harvested. Russia and Ukraine are currently in military conflict, which has lead to a decrease in exports, and thus resulting in higher prices. In 2020 Russia and Ukraine supplied us with 70% of the worlds sunflower oil and seeds.

Adding to the problem, Indonesia the leading producer of palm oil, banned exports in 2022. Thankfully a a settlement came about, but it limited the amount being exported. It was agreed by the Indonesia government that for every 6 tons of exported palm oil, the Indonesia government retained 1 ton. This adds up to a 25% decrease in shipments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FL9T2_0kz1fnSA00
6. Butter - No our supermarket shelves will not be bare but the United States is seeing some supply and cost issues. In fact according to the Consumer Price Index there was a 9.1% price hike on consumer goods and 12% hike on the cost of food. There are a range of issues responsible for this economic turmoil. Butter saw one of the biggest price increases, due to labor shortages in dairy farming which of course led to low milk production. Reduced workers means reduced milk and you can guess it a lot less butter. Hopefully we will start to see a increase in milk production in 2023, as forecasted by the Farmers Advance, which will eventually lead to more sellable butter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jdQpY_0kz1fnSA00
7. Corn - Did you know the must lucrative crop in the US is corn? Corn is used to make high fructose corn syrup, oil, canned goods, frozen or sold fresh. Seriously who doesn’t love fresh corn on the cob? In 2021 the sale, production and distribution of corn contributed $70 billion to our economy.

The regulators and Industry monitor how much corn is produced. Per the USDA in 2022 farmers produced 4% less than in 2021. That adds up to 3.7 million fewer acres being farmed for corn in 2022. According to Profitable Farming, this might very easily and logically imply a shortage of maize and corn-based items on shop shelves in 2023, as well as increased pricing for what is produced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NHxI2_0kz1fnSA00
8. Eggs - Ahhh yes we have already experienced the egg shortage and drastic increase of cost, some places reporting 3 times over the cost from a year ago. Between baked goods, delicious breakfast items and a source of high protein, eggs are an important staple to our diets. The New York Times reported more egg shortages possible this year, all stemming from the 2022 biggest avian bird flu in American History. Sadly 49 million bird deaths came from the result of the virus itself or culled due to exposure. The heartbreak of losing millions of producers will obviously affect supply and will carry a hefty price tag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ObSE9_0kz1fnSA00
9. Tomatoes - We get a lot of our produce from California, in fact 1/3 of the nations veggies and 75 percent of nuts and fruits come from this region. Typically the Golden State has great weather for growing crops, but when a drought hits it can be a catastrophe. Since the 2020’s that’s exactly what’s been happening. California has been in the midst of a 3 yr. drought. In August of 2022, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported lack of rainfall could be detrimental for tomato farms. Less tomatoes, less production of all those delicious tomato products.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HPGlh_0kz1fnSA00
10. Bread - One of the biggest stories of 2022 was the Russian invasion of Ukraine. 20% of wheat comes from those countries and the results will be felt across the food globe,. Wheat as you know is responsible for cereals, bread, etc. Farming operations have been interrupted during this time of turmoil. In 2022, November exports were able to resume however its going to take time for the supply of wheat to return to pre-war exports. In addition, to the Eastern European conflict climate change (rising temperatures) are also playing a role in decreased yields in wheat tagged specifically for bread making.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uEUWW_0kz1fnSA00
11.Olive Oil - Grown on a large scale and a globally popular food is in a crisis situation. To put it simply way back in 2010 a tree blighting bacteria called Xylella Fastidiosa found its way to Italy’s olive oil region. This region, Puglia makes up 12% of the world’s olive oil supply. Xylella Fastidiosa infected a third of the areas 60 million trees. This tree blighting bacteria renders the fruit worthless before the tree is entirely destroyed. So far 50-70% has been seen in reduced production. Per Olive Oil Times, this issue will last beyond 2023, and we will see an 11% decrease in the world wide production of olive oil.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=465fGQ_0kz1fnSA00
