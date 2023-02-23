Hot and Spicy, Smokey and Sweet - How To Plant Peppers From Seed 🌶

Ridley's Wreckage

What’s your favorite kind of pepper? Do you like sweet, mild or peppers that will tear your underside apart? The most luck I’ve had with getting a robust pepper harvest is starting my peppers from seed. Last year I missed the boat on getting my pepper seedlings planted. I ended up buying plants and let me tell you that I had the worst pepper harvest in history. So this year I‘m making the commitment to get my own baby peppers ready for the garden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iCOwC_0kwObzeV00
Pepper PlantPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva

What I love about growing your own food from seed is that it literally opens a whole new world of delicious fruits and veggies with unique colors and flavor profiles. Have you ever looked through a seed catalogue? I mean the possibilities are endless! Those catalogues are total eye porn! The ability to grow varieties you can’t buy in a store, or even in at your local nursery is such an empowering feeling, knowing you can provide such nutritious and delicious foods for your family.

One of our favorite peppers to grow is Sugar Rush Peach. It has an amazing fruity flavor that packs just the right amount of heat for our family. These plants provide high yields of these exquisite fruity-hot peppers. We use these peppers on the grill, in salsas and we make an amazing peach hot sauce from these. We get our Sugar Rush Peach Pepper seeds from Bakers Creek. I have never seen this variety at any of my local nurseries, but with being able to acquire the seeds we can be blessed with these delicious peppers every year! Seed Link : Baker Creek Rare Seeds -https://www.rareseeds.com/pepper-hot-sugar-rush-peach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YpoFR_0kwObzeV00
Sugar Rush Peach Hot PeppersPhoto byRare Seeds

Why grow from seed when you can just go buy plants?

Well we already touched on the ability to grow hard to find varieties/heirlooms. But honestly more importantly, being involved from step one gives you the strongest, healthiest transplants, this helps to reduce the stress on your seedlings and gives you the upper hand at getting the best harvest.

Big box store veggies are often a bit neglected (I’m not dissing the big box stores, they’re busy and have more than seedling care to address). They don’t receive the TLC that we as cultivators can provide. Lots of baby plants are left to their own devices out in the cold, over or under watered and not being properly fertilized. Growing your own, lets you know exactly how those plants are being raised from the seed to the ground. In addition, growing from seed will save your money, it’s cheaper to grow from seed than to buy expensive store bought. Bonus - If you happen to have open pollinated heirlooms you can even seed save and it’s free to start the following growing season!

Lets Get Started!

First order your seeds early! Your seed companies could run out of stock with popular varieties. These days more an more people are getting involved with gardening, and understanding the importance of where your food comes from. Isn’t it wonderful !?!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bHvBX_0kwObzeV00
Pepper SeedlingsPhoto byPinterest

Second, as a general rule peppers take a bit longer to germinate and tend to grow at a slower rate. Some varieties can take up to 14-21 days to pop through the soil! Now you know why we like to plant our peppers 2 weeks before anyone else. It gives them that boost needed before the big planting day. As a general rule you’re normal plants need 6-8 wks of growing, peppers need a good 10-12 wks.

Planting Date - What is that??

Do you know your planting date? It’s easy to figure out, let me help you. It’s recommended to wait a week or two to allow your soil to begin to warm up (especially if you are coming out of a harsh winter). So I live in New York - my last expected frost date is May 13th, add two weeks to that date so my soil has time to warm up, making my magic planting date March 4th. But lets be honest, our lives get busy, kids need to go here and there, work, etc so anytime during the first two weeks of March will work, so don’t stress over your dates! Just get them planted!

Want to know how to figure your last frost date? You can check with your local extension office or online where you will find lots of websites that can assist you such as the Farmer’s Almanac https://www.farmersalmanac.com/average-frost-dates .

Let’s get those seeds in the ground!

Loamy and light, rich compost, potting soil with worm castings is how I begin. You want a nutrient rich, good draining seed starting soil. I mean if your going to do this let’s do it right! Straight potting soil or garden soil lacks nutrients and is heavy soil for tender seedlings and new root systems. Buy a quality seed starting mix or make your own (which is what i do!). Interested in making your own power house seed starting soil, check out my article https://original.newsbreak.com/@ridley-s-wreckage-1600601/2928876416390-create-your-own-seed-starting-mix-your-seedlings-will-thank-you. It‘s easy to do and quite rewarding and yes your seeds will thank you!!

You will want your pepper seeds planted 1/4”-1/2” inch deep into your soil. A trick we have used over the years is to use the eraser on the end of a pencil, to gently push the seed into the soil and then cover and gently wet down with water (a misting from a spray bottle works well). Then cover your seeds with a humidity dome or cover with plastic wrap.

Place your seed trays on a seed starting heat mat or in a warm room (heat mat works better just fyi). Veggies in particular peppers like warm soil to germinate. At this point light is not a priority, One thing you don’t need to do is put the seeds under lights to get them to germinate. Despite what many people believe most veggies do not require light to germinate. Once your babies begin to pop their heads out of the soil, then you add your light. I use LED or Fluorescent shop lights, positioned 2 inches above my seedlings - right over the top. These lights provide bright light but will remain cool, giving your plants the opportunity to grow slow and strong. Move your lights up as your transplants grow, water as needed and remembers to not let them completely dry out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Ujdg_0kwObzeV00
Grow Lights for SeedlingsPhoto byS.Finch

Fertilize ?!?!? But they are so young!!

By the time your seedlings are a few weeks old, they will need a bit of a boost. But we don’t want to get carried away- too much of a good thing (fertilizer) can damage your seedlings and burn the roots. So what I like to use is a weakened dose of either worm casting tea or compost tea and we fertilize with this weakened tea at the four, six, eight and ten week mark.

You could also use commercial fertilizer (liquid) at a quarter of the recommend dose and apply at the 6 and 10 week mark only.

Lastly you will want to “harden” or “toughen up” your plants before the big day. This is easy, just take them outside when weather permits. You will want a protected space (ex. partially shaded back porch, patio) and to begin, only leave your plants out for a limited amount of time - Gradually working your way up longer and longer until they can stay outside full time. This helps your plants adjust to their final destination ... YOUR GARDEN!! This year, let's all cultivate our own pepper plants from seed!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fl0rW_0kwObzeV00
Pepper SeedlingsPhoto byR.Gerner/ Canva

Happy Gardening Friends!

References Adapted By:

Old World Garden Farms (2023 February 16) How To Start Pepper Plants From Seed Indoors – Grow Your Favorite Peppers! [Blog Post] Retrieved from: https://oldworldgardenfarms.com/2023/02/16/start-pepper-plants-from-seed/

