Worth The Hype - Baked Feta and Tomato Pasta 🍅

I love the simplicity of this recipe - just delicious, simple ingredients that really pack a punch of flavor. This recipe was developed by Jenni Häyrinen and boy did she knock it out of the park. I love everything about her recipe, it is absolutely delicious. I did add a bit more basil and garlic because my families motto is “you can never have too much!”. The great thing about this recipe is that you can play with it and adjust it to your liking. Want to add a protein, some chicken or sausage would be delicious, like onions, then dice some up and throw them in with your tomatoes. This recipe is not only easy to make, its comfort food at it’s best and you’ll be hard pressed to not go back for seconds. In fact I usually double mine, so I can have leftovers for lunch!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N9TLt_0kuvWNM500
The Stars Of The Show!

Cherry/Grape tomatoes – I like sugar bomb tomatoes - I can get them at our local store, super sweet and full of flavor. You can use regular tomatoes if you want, but I think the Cherry tomatoes toast better.

Delicious Creamy Feta cheese – This helps to make up your sauce, don’t skimp!

Pasta – I used orecchiette because that is what I had on hand, but I think shells or bow ties would also be great. I love any pasta that holds sauce well!

Olive oil (Extra Virgin)- Choose a nice robust olive oil to complement your tomatoes and feta.

Basil - Must be Fresh and in my opinion the more the better! We love basil in our family so I always load up our pastas and salads with it.

Fresh Minced Garlic - Another must in our household for pastas! No vampires in our neck of the woods!

Seasonings - You will want some good flaky kosher salt, freshly ground pepper and some crushed red chili flakes for a hit of spice.

Sugar (if needed) – Tomatoes can run on the acidic side so if mine are too acidic I’ll add a tsp of sugar. This just helps to even out the acidity.

How to make the magic happen!

  1. Set your oven to a whopping 395°Fahrenheit
  2. Grab yourself a baking dish and add your tomatoes, olive oil, salt and pepper. Stir your tomatoes well so all your tomatoes are dressed for the main event.
  3. Take your block of delicious and creamy feta cheese and place it dead center. Season with your cracked red pepper, salt, pepper and olive oil.
  4. Toss in the oven, center rack until your cherry tomatoes have burst and everyone is soft.
  5. While your tomatoes are roasting in the oven, get your pasta cooking! Cook your choice of pasta according to the directions on the box. Drain, reserving 1 cup of pasta water.
  6. Once your tomatoes have burst and are soft, remove and add your minced garlic and lots of fresh basil to your baking dish. Stir to combine everything in your baking dish. Taste your sauce (be careful it will be hot) nows the time to add your sugar if needed.
  7. Toss in your cooked pasta and continue to incorporate all that delicious goodness. If you need add a splash of your reserved cooking water to loosen up your sauce.
  8. Add to your plates (or bowls!), top with some more basil and serve!

Pro-Tips

  • Always save a bit of pasta water – This really goes for any pasta dish. It really helps to loosen up your sauce. Once your sauce cools it’ll thicken and may require a bit of loosening.
  • Roast and Roast some more - You really want your cherry tomatoes to release thier juices and soften up that’s what makes the base for your sauce, so if they haven’t burst keep them in the oven roasting until they do!
  • Sugar? A teaspoon of sugar can go a long way, always check your sauce if it’s too acidic you know what to do!

The Infamous and Delicious Baked Feta Pasta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kv4mL_0kuvWNM500
Ingredients:

  • 1 pound tomatoes (grape or cherry are ideal)
  • ⅓ cup Robust Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • ½ tsp kosher salt
  • ½ tsp fresh ground black pepper
  • 8 oz. brick of creamy feta cheese
  • ¼ -½ tsp red chili flakes (or up to 1 tsp if you like spice)
  • 1/2 lb of pasta (your choice!!)
  • 4 cloves minced garlic
  • 1 tsp sugar - optional
  • ⅓ cup fresh basil, packed cut julienne style

Instructions:

  • Set your oven to 395°Fahrenheit
  • Add your cherry tomatoes to your baking dish and season with salt and pepper, drizzle with olive oil and stir well to combine.
  • Place your brick of Feta in the center of your baking dish and add your cracked red pepper flakes, , olive oil, salt and pepper.
  • Bake until tomatoes burst and soften around 25-30 mins.
  • While you are roasting your tomatoes, cook your pasta according to the directions, reserve 1 cup of the cooking water and then drain your pasta.
  • When your tomatoes are done, remove from the oven add your minced garlic and basil and give everything a good stir.
  • Take a taste if it’s too acidic for your liking add your tsp of sugar.
  • Stir in your pasta and combine till everything is incorporated. If you need to loosen your sauce use some of your reserved pasta water.
  • Dish into bowls, garnish with more basil and serve.
  • Enjoy Friends!

References Adapted By:

Diana (2021 February 7 - updated 2021 February 15), Baked Feta Pasta (Oven, Instant Pot), [Blog Post] Retrieved from:https://littlesunnykitchen.com/baked-feta-pasta/

