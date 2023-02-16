We Quit our Jobs to Homestead Full Time - February Plan to Jumpstart our Growing Season. 🌱

The Homesteading Dream Photo by R.Gerner

Who has the gardening bug? Now is the time friends to start getting those seeds started! I know we are still a ways from spring and getting our plants outside and into the earth, but boy or boy it’s starting to feel a bit more spring”ish”, and i can barely contain myself!

Let me be totally honest with you, I’m not a professional gardener, I haven’t been doing this out of the womb. When I first began gardening I was all about the flowers, I just wanted a yard full of beauty and my focus wasn’t on food. Over the years I noticed that my passion to provide for my family, and the fulfillment I got from working with my hands in the dirt and learning where my food came from readjusted my focus. I began to grow plants from seeds, try different veggies I had never had and really expanded my garden to provide not only beauty but healthy organic fruits and veggies for our family.

This whole change came about around 7 years ago when my desire to homestead just wouldn’t go away. I watched youtube videos, bought all these books and magazines, my partner and I poured ourselves over all the information we could absorb. We both worked very high stress jobs and our desire to live a more humble and quiet life just wouldn’t go away. We realized that our jobs, while financially providing a nice life for us was actually killing us inside. We had become lazy, not taking care of our bodies and being so emotionally stressed and tired, it was hard to get off the couch.

We knew we had to make some changes and we knew that they needed to be somewhat drastic. We lived for our weekends when we could spend the days out in our garden and when Sunday night came we began dreaded the coming Monday. It was then we decided that something had to be done, life is short - It was time to follow our dreams. So we quit our jobs, sold our big house and moved from hot sunny Florida, up the east coast to a gorgeous plot of 20 acres with a “fixer upper” hunting cabin for our home and a huge red barn. To say we had a bite of reality taken out of our rear’s would be an understatement. We moved in the fall so we were blessed with astronomical propane heating costs, lots of wildlife encounters (some not so friendly), drastic weather (SNOW and subzero temps!) and our “fixer upper” hunting cabin - lets just say was an embellished stretch lol. It was a chilly winter (remember we came from Florida!) and our list of things “To Do” grows everyday. We check off one thing but then add at least 4 more To Do’s in its place. We both now work from home writing for NewsBreak full time (among other things), and while we no longer have a lavish lifestyle, we are happier than we have ever been and are thrilled to see what we can accomplish our first full summer. Bring on the planting !! If you are interested in publishing articles or videos for NewsBreak you can sign up here http://creators.newsbreak.com/creators?source=open&referral_code=bf49906 . If you have any questions, just leave me a comment below. We are happy to help!

So now that you know a bit about me - let us get back to the ever important seed discussion... In my opinion the best way to jump start your growing season is to sow seeds indoors or under cover. I don’t have a greenhouse, nor do I think financially it’s in our plans this coming year. However it is a goal in the 5 year plan. I live in zone 6a growing area, we have 4 very distinct seasons with my last spring frost being around the middle of May and our first fall frost around the frost of October. This gives us a growing season of around 145 days. Not the best, not the worst. We work with what we have right ?!?

So for me it’s go time.... Which means time to start getting those seeds started! Eeks!!

What equiptment and supplies do you need?

You need a good heated propagator (seedling heat mat) and LED grow lights (without adequate lighting your seedlings will be leggy and listless - don’t ask me how I know this). I bought my seed mats and grow lights off amazon. You need high quality seeds. Kinda a no brainer - low quality seeds means low germination and a poor product. How frustrating to go through all the work of planting and planing to have your seeds not germinate. Good organic high quality seed starting mix. You can buy this from your local nursery or big box stores. You can also make your own, its actually very easy to do. You just need some coconut coir (2 parts), perlite (one part) and vermiculite (one part). Mix it all together and voila you have a great base to get started! Lastly containers, that need to hold at least 2 inches of your seed starting mix. Peat pots are great to use, you can literally take the whole peat pot and place it in the soil. However that’s just one more thing you need to buy. So if you are on a budget, take a look around and see what you can use - I’ve used old tubberware containers, red solo cups, some plastic pots that were “free to a good home” on the side of the road, I’ve even used toilet paper rolls - which are kind of my favorite. You literally just pop the whole thing in the ground, the cardboard disintegrates and you’re on your way!

Seedlings in Toilet Paper Rolls Photo by R.Gerner/Canva

The following are some great vegetable seeds to sow now for a summer harvest!

1. Tomato Seeds - Oh my the varieties out there! I have a bit of a obsession for tomatoes. Who doesn’t love a delicious tomato sandwhich or the joy of walking through your garden snacking on some cherry tomatoes while you admire all your hard work! I think that they are such a beautiful vegetable, so many colors, orange, yellow, red, some verigated and some dark as night, all unique with their own flavor profile. I love me some tomatoes.

2. Peppers - Sweet and Hot Peppers have a long growing season. I have never had much luck with peppers, this year however is going to be my year (for the record i have been telling myself this every year lol)! Because peppers have such a long growing season, these are great veggies to get started. I have a variety of peppers I’m trying, fingers crossed!!

3. Eggplants - Another one of those plants that enjoy a long growing season. If your an eggplant fan, gets those babies started early. Hello Eggplant Parmigiana!!

4. Lettuce and spinach - These plants don’t do well in the dead of the summer, so getting a jump start on them now will help to make the most of your spring and early summer salads. You can really grow lettuce all year inside, and mircrogreens are so easy, delicious and beneficial but thats a conversation for another day.

5. Brassica seeds - huh ?? Brassica what ?? -That was me a few years ago, I admit it I was and still am a newbie! Members of this “Brassica” family of vegetables include: broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, collard greens, kale, and turnips. In other words lots of good stuff. Want some fresh broccoli and cauliflower for the grill this summer or Brussels sprouts for your salad? If so you need get those seeds in the ground!

Of course - there are more out there, certain herbs and flowers do great with a little indoor jump start (chamomile, lavender). My best piece of advise that I’m going to tell you is to just start. No matter what you choose... just start. Plant things that bring you joy and happiness- herbs, flowers, veggies ....it doesn’t matter, just do what makes your heart smile. Now is the time, spring is right around the corner!

Happy gardening!!