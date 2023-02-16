We Quit our Jobs to Homestead Full Time - February Plan to Jumpstart our Growing Season. 🌱

Ridley's Wreckage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V6qr4_0koalwvE00
The Homesteading DreamPhoto byR.Gerner

Who has the gardening bug? Now is the time friends to start getting those seeds started! I know we are still a ways from spring and getting our plants outside and into the earth, but boy or boy it’s starting to feel a bit more spring”ish”, and i can barely contain myself!

Let me be totally honest with you, I’m not a professional gardener, I haven’t been doing this out of the womb. When I first began gardening I was all about the flowers, I just wanted a yard full of beauty and my focus wasn’t on food. Over the years I noticed that my passion to provide for my family, and the fulfillment I got from working with my hands in the dirt and learning where my food came from readjusted my focus. I began to grow plants from seeds, try different veggies I had never had and really expanded my garden to provide not only beauty but healthy organic fruits and veggies for our family.

This whole change came about around 7 years ago when my desire to homestead just wouldn’t go away. I watched youtube videos, bought all these books and magazines, my partner and I poured ourselves over all the information we could absorb. We both worked very high stress jobs and our desire to live a more humble and quiet life just wouldn’t go away. We realized that our jobs, while financially providing a nice life for us was actually killing us inside. We had become lazy, not taking care of our bodies and being so emotionally stressed and tired, it was hard to get off the couch.

We knew we had to make some changes and we knew that they needed to be somewhat drastic. We lived for our weekends when we could spend the days out in our garden and when Sunday night came we began dreaded the coming Monday. It was then we decided that something had to be done, life is short - It was time to follow our dreams. So we quit our jobs, sold our big house and moved from hot sunny Florida, up the east coast to a gorgeous plot of 20 acres with a “fixer upper” hunting cabin for our home and a huge red barn. To say we had a bite of reality taken out of our rear’s would be an understatement. We moved in the fall so we were blessed with astronomical propane heating costs, lots of wildlife encounters (some not so friendly), drastic weather (SNOW and subzero temps!) and our “fixer upper” hunting cabin - lets just say was an embellished stretch lol. It was a chilly winter (remember we came from Florida!) and our list of things “To Do” grows everyday. We check off one thing but then add at least 4 more To Do’s in its place. We both now work from home writing for NewsBreak full time (among other things), and while we no longer have a lavish lifestyle, we are happier than we have ever been and are thrilled to see what we can accomplish our first full summer. Bring on the planting !! If you are interested in publishing articles or videos for NewsBreak you can sign up here http://creators.newsbreak.com/creators?source=open&referral_code=bf49906 . If you have any questions, just leave me a comment below. We are happy to help!

So now that you know a bit about me - let us get back to the ever important seed discussion... In my opinion the best way to jump start your growing season is to sow seeds indoors or under cover. I don’t have a greenhouse, nor do I think financially it’s in our plans this coming year. However it is a goal in the 5 year plan. I live in zone 6a growing area, we have 4 very distinct seasons with my last spring frost being around the middle of May and our first fall frost around the frost of October. This gives us a growing season of around 145 days. Not the best, not the worst. We work with what we have right ?!?

So for me it’s go time.... Which means time to start getting those seeds started! Eeks!!

What equiptment and supplies do you need?

You need a good heated propagator (seedling heat mat) and LED grow lights (without adequate lighting your seedlings will be leggy and listless - don’t ask me how I know this). I bought my seed mats and grow lights off amazon. You need high quality seeds. Kinda a no brainer - low quality seeds means low germination and a poor product. How frustrating to go through all the work of planting and planing to have your seeds not germinate. Good organic high quality seed starting mix. You can buy this from your local nursery or big box stores. You can also make your own, its actually very easy to do. You just need some coconut coir (2 parts), perlite (one part) and vermiculite (one part). Mix it all together and voila you have a great base to get started! Lastly containers, that need to hold at least 2 inches of your seed starting mix. Peat pots are great to use, you can literally take the whole peat pot and place it in the soil. However that’s just one more thing you need to buy. So if you are on a budget, take a look around and see what you can use - I’ve used old tubberware containers, red solo cups, some plastic pots that were “free to a good home” on the side of the road, I’ve even used toilet paper rolls - which are kind of my favorite. You literally just pop the whole thing in the ground, the cardboard disintegrates and you’re on your way!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31WGEU_0koalwvE00
Seedlings in Toilet Paper RollsPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva

The following are some great vegetable seeds to sow now for a summer harvest!

1. Tomato Seeds - Oh my the varieties out there! I have a bit of a obsession for tomatoes. Who doesn’t love a delicious tomato sandwhich or the joy of walking through your garden snacking on some cherry tomatoes while you admire all your hard work! I think that they are such a beautiful vegetable, so many colors, orange, yellow, red, some verigated and some dark as night, all unique with their own flavor profile. I love me some tomatoes.

2. Peppers - Sweet and Hot Peppers have a long growing season. I have never had much luck with peppers, this year however is going to be my year (for the record i have been telling myself this every year lol)! Because peppers have such a long growing season, these are great veggies to get started. I have a variety of peppers I’m trying, fingers crossed!!

3. Eggplants - Another one of those plants that enjoy a long growing season. If your an eggplant fan, gets those babies started early. Hello Eggplant Parmigiana!!

4. Lettuce and spinach - These plants don’t do well in the dead of the summer, so getting a jump start on them now will help to make the most of your spring and early summer salads. You can really grow lettuce all year inside, and mircrogreens are so easy, delicious and beneficial but thats a conversation for another day.

5. Brassica seeds - huh ?? Brassica what ?? -That was me a few years ago, I admit it I was and still am a newbie! Members of this “Brassica” family of vegetables include: broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, collard greens, kale, and turnips. In other words lots of good stuff. Want some fresh broccoli and cauliflower for the grill this summer or Brussels sprouts for your salad? If so you need get those seeds in the ground!

Of course - there are more out there, certain herbs and flowers do great with a little indoor jump start (chamomile, lavender). My best piece of advise that I’m going to tell you is to just start. No matter what you choose... just start. Plant things that bring you joy and happiness- herbs, flowers, veggies ....it doesn’t matter, just do what makes your heart smile. Now is the time, spring is right around the corner!

Happy gardening!!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Homesteading# For you# Home and Garden# How to# Food

Comments / 0

Published by

Hello! Freelance blogger and videographer here! I love to refurbish furniture, show my creative side with cooking and crafts, and love to talk about my homestead and hobby farm. Follow me for flipping furniture inspiration and techniques, DIY craft projects, homestyle cooking with easy to follow recipes and some great gardening and animal husbandry tips!

Red Creek, NY
13K followers

More from Ridley's Wreckage

Worth The Hype - Baked Feta and Tomato Pasta 🍅

I love the simplicity of this recipe - just delicious, simple ingredients that really pack a punch of flavor. This recipe was developed by Jenni Häyrinen and boy did she knock it out of the park. I love everything about her recipe, it is absolutely delicious. I did add a bit more basil and garlic because my families motto is “you can never have too much!”. The great thing about this recipe is that you can play with it and adjust it to your liking. Want to add a protein, some chicken or sausage would be delicious, like onions, then dice some up and throw them in with your tomatoes. This recipe is not only easy to make, its comfort food at it’s best and you’ll be hard pressed to not go back for seconds. In fact I usually double mine, so I can have leftovers for lunch!

Read full story

Back From The Dead - Revitalizing The Soil in Your Raised Garden

I love my raised vegetable and flower beds but to be honest I struggled keeping them productive year after year. My neighbor, you know the kind, the “Came out the Womb Gardening”, “Salt of the Earth” kind taught me some very valuable lessons. He said that my task as the steward of my land and my gardens was to listen to the soil. He said that most of my nutrients were depleted and it was my responsibility to bring my soil back from the dead. He stated that was the only way to keep my plants productive, strong and healthy year after year. He let me in on a few little secrets to help replenish my beds.I’m going to share them with you today so you too can have raised beds that sing with happiness!

Read full story
9 comments

“Everything Bagel” Cloud Bread - Low Carb/ Keto/ Gluten Free

Cloud Bread seems to be all the range right now. It’s low carb coming in at whopping 1.3g of carbs per slice, it holds up well to a burger and comes together in about 10 minutes (with most of that time whipping your eggs!). Is it going to be as good as a nice thick piece of sourdough, probably not but if you are watching your carbs or on a ketogenic diet this cloud bread is pretty freakin good. Cloud bread is great for a lot of different lifestyles, low carb, high protein/ high fat, keto, vegetarian, gluten free, celiac. For those who are following dairy free diets you can replace the cream cheese with coconut cream (that yummy stuff at the top of the can).

Read full story
5 comments

Brussel Sprouts - Not Your Average Salad

We had dinner last night with our dear friends. Whenever we get together we have such a good time, lots of laughs and good food to fill our bellies. These are the kind of friends that if you wanted you could go over in your jammies and they wouldn’t think twice about it, no knocking on the front door, you just let yourself in. Let’s be honest they aren‘t friends at all they are family and we adore them. Our hosts made a delicious vegan pasta dish with cashew cream and I brought over the ever popular Brussel Sprout Salad. The hardest part about this salad is thinly slicing the Brussels, so if you have a mandolin or a food processor then your golden, if not think of the mad slicing skills you’ll have at the end of your Brussel sprouts!

Read full story

Create Your Own Seed Starting Mix - Your Seedlings Will Thank You

It’s time friends, time to start your seeds!! I don’t know about you but I get so excited this time of year, while old man winter is still here, I know he’s on his way out the door. Evidence of spring is just beginning to pop up and I couldn’t be happier!

Read full story
2 comments

“Almost” Guilt Free Air-Fryer Oreos

Looking for a fun recipe to try this weekend with the kids or for movie night, or maybe you need something special for that Sunday Nascar Race? Well I’ve got just what you are looking for. You have got to try these delicious air-fryer Oreos. These are naughty and mouthwatering little bites, reminiscent of your summer State Fair or your favorite local festival. These however you can make in the comfort of your own home, in your jammies and do I dare say are “almost” guilt free.

Read full story

Italian Grinder Salad - Low Carb

Everyone has see the viral tiktok of the “Grinder” Sandwich. What makes the grinder sandwich so dang good is the amazing creamy lettuce mixture you place on top of the sandwich. This Italian Grinder salad takes a, do I dare say ... ”healthier” low carb spin on the famous TikTok sandwich. It combines all the awesome ingredients of the Italian sub and merges it into a fantastic, delicious and filling salad.

Read full story
13 comments

Broccoli and Feta - Brownies 🥦

These are the new obsession in our house. These broccoli and feta brownies are absolutely delicious. The first time I made these they were gone in about 5 minutes. Since them I’ve made them at least once or twice a week. I don’t think this obsession will be going away any time soon.

Read full story
3 comments

Japanese (Restaurant Style) - Carrot Ginger Salad Dressing 🥗

You know the dressing I’m talking about, that one at your favorite Japanese Hibachi and sushi restaurant. How your mouth begins to water when they bring out your starter salad and it has a iceberg lettuce wedge with this delicious carrot and ginger salad dressing smothered over the top. The sweet and tangy dressing paired with an ice cold salad, the perfect way to start off your meal. I often wondered why they didn’t bottle this stuff and sell it because it’s absolutely delicious.Thankfully it’s super easy to make and you can have your very own carrot ginger salad dressing sitting in your fridge, in no time flat!

Read full story
5 comments

Cinnamon, Brown Sugar Granola- Healthier, No Oil Recipe

I love granola, I love the ease of grabbing a handful and throwing it in my morning yogurt or topping off my overnight oats with a nice crunchy texture. Fill a baggie with it and it’s a great school day snack for the kids. It’s super versatile and the flavor combinations are endless. Dried fruit (tart cherries, apricots, craisins or even blueberries), different types of nuts (walnuts, pecans, peanuts) and spices (nutmeg, pumpkin spice, clove or even protein powder), shredded coconut and chocolate pieces (dark, white, semi sweet), are all great additions to your granola.

Read full story

Crunchy Ramen Noodle Salad

This is one of those salads that I go back to time and time again. It’s got a great crunch from the cabbage and nutty taste from the toasted ramen and almonds. The dressing is to die for a perfect combination of sweet and savory. I’ve ditched the flavor packet (too much sodium) and opted to make my dressing from scratch. It’s a hearty salad, you could easily make a main dish out of. I would just add some chicken (rotisserie would work great here) or salmon over the top. You could even keep it vegetarian with some crispy fried tofu. This salad comes together quickly and I guarantee the whole family will enjoy it! This salad makes a great dish to bring to a potluck dinner or for a summertime bbq, no mayonnaise in the dresser so it can handle the heat a bit better.

Read full story
4 comments

Garlic & Honey Glazed - Salmon 🍯

Looking for a quick and easy weeknight dinner that tastes like you’ve been working on it all day? This garlic and honey glazed salmon is packed with so much flavor, every bite is a mixture of sweet and savory tidbits. The texture of the salmon is delicate and flaky. This meal is full of omega 3’s, lots of protein and vitamins (Vitamin A and multiple B Vitamins).

Read full story
4 comments

Crock Pot- Queso Blanco Dip

Queso it’s a forbidden love of mine - forbidden why you ask? Because I literally could eat (or drink lol) the entire crock pot in a sitting. I love this stuff. Queso blanco is delicious on smothered burritos, tacos, on top of taco salads, over baked potatoes, really on anything. This weekend I’m making it in conjunction with my sheet pan nachos. I know the nachos already have lots of oozy cheesey goodness but your can never have too much right?!? After I’ve added my toppings, I like to drizzle it over everything - sooo dang delicous!

Read full story

Sheet Pan Nachos - An Easy Crowd Pleaser

What are you having for superbowl Sunday? If I’m going to be honest it’s all about the food and commercials for me. This Sunday will be having friends over for some food and laughs, watch the game and enjoy the day. So for me I don’t want to be stuck all day working in the kitchen, I want to be out where the action is! So snacks that are not only quick and easy but more importantly delicious are on the menu for this weekend.

Read full story
4 comments

Chipped Beef on Toast - Love it or Hate it?

So what’s the verdict? Do we love it? Do we hate it? Do you add any peas or carrots, to try and make it “healthy”. I‘m going to be honest this was a staple in my home when I was a growing up as a kid. This is an old vintage recipe (I think I just aged myself) that my grandmother use to make for my mom, in turn she made for us (were talking the early 80’s). She however added peas. We use to all it Sh*t on a Shingle - Why on earth would you ever eat something called that? But we did, and we did happily. In fact I feed this to my family to this day... they love it on thick Texas toast, and for the record, I never add peas. I have however served this for breakfast with a fried egg over the top. Now that was absolutely delicious....

Read full story
6 comments

Legendary Zuppa Toscana - Copycat Recipe

This is one of my favorite all time soups. The Olive Garden made this recipe famous and became a must have when visiting the restaurant. I knew after my first bite of the legendary Olive Garden Zuppa Toscana soup I would need to figure out how to replicate it. I think this recipe absolutely hits the nail on the head, in fact I like it more but I’m bias - LOL.

Read full story

Nana’s Famous - Sausage and Gravy

Okay I’ll probably get in trouble for sharing this recipe, its been in my spouses family for a long time, and it took years of dating before it would be shared with me (you know how hard it is to crack a southern woman’s prized recipe!). But I’m going to do it, because everybody should be able to enjoy this, it’s that freaking delicious. This is actually an easy recipe to make, use good quality ingredients and the payoff is sheer sausage gravy bliss.

Read full story
22 comments

Buttermilk Biscuits - Perfect and Flakey

I love to make biscuits from scratch, they are clearly superior to any store bought with their flakey, buttery layers. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not badmouthing the store biscuits, there are plenty of times in a pinch that I have reached for the tube of pillsbury. They too are delicious and if need be will work fine, but lets be honest nothing compares to homemade.

Read full story
8 comments

Cream Cheese Stuffed - Blueberry Muffins

Blueberry muffins elevated! These muffins are stuffed full of delicious cream cheese with a lovely crumble on top and a light glaze. You may want to consider making a double batch, because they are going to fly out of your kitchen. These are decadent and worth every single calorie. Cream cheese stuffed blueberry muffins make a fantastic addition to any brunch, after school snack or lazy morning breakfast with a cup of hot coffee.

Read full story
29 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy