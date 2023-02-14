Broccoli and Feta - Brownies 🥦

These are the new obsession in our house. These broccoli and feta brownies are absolutely delicious. The first time I made these they were gone in about 5 minutes. Since them I’ve made them at least once or twice a week. I don’t think this obsession will be going away any time soon.

Broccoli & Feta Brownies

Ingredients:

Servings: 12 glorius pieces, Prep time: 10 mins, Cook time: 50 mins, Total Time: 1 hour

  • 7-8 ounces broccoli florets (1 medium to large broccoli crown will get you 7-8 ounces of florets).
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 5 scallions, diced
  • 1/4 cup of fresh dill, chopped
  • 1 1/4 cup all purpose flour
  • 1 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt (separated)
  • 1 can of Evaporated Milk (12 ounces)
  • 2 large eggs
  • 4 Tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 6 oz feta cheese, large crumbles
  • 6 oz shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese (grated)
Broccoli & Feta Brownies

Instructions:

  1. Set your oven to 375°Fahrenheit. Grab a 8x10 baking dish and lightly spray with a non stick spray.
  2. You are going to parboil your broccoli. In a medium sized pot, fill with water, 1 teaspoons of salt and bring to a boil. Add your florets into your boiling water. Cook for 1 minute then drain and remove broccoli. Pat broccoli dry on some paper towels. Give the broccoli a rough chop.
  3. Using the same pot, heat up your olive oil and gently sauté your scallions for about 60 seconds.
  4. Grab a bowl (large) and combine 1 1/4 flour, 1 1/4 teaspoon of baking powder and remaining 1 teaspoon of kosher salt.
  5. In a medium sized bowl and whisk your eggs and milk together. Add your olive oil into the mix and whisk some more.
  6. Add your eggs, milk and olive oil into the flour mixture. Stir to combine. You want your batter to be on the thicker side so if its runny add some additional flour (1 tablespoon at a time). Next add in your feta, mozzarella, chopped broccoli florets, scallions and dill. Gently Stir to combine. Pour your mixture into your prepared baking dish. Lastly add your pecorino cheese over the top.
  7. Bake for 45-50 mins. till golden brown on top and set in the middle.
  8. Cool for 5-10 minutes, then slice and serve.
  9. Enjoy Friends!
Broccoli & Feta Brownies

Reference Adapted By:

Stella (2022 December, 9) BROCCOLI AND FETA BROWNIES [Blog Post] Retrieved From: https://hungryhappens.net/broccoli-and-feta-brownies/

