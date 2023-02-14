You know the dressing I’m talking about, that one at your favorite Japanese Hibachi and sushi restaurant. How your mouth begins to water when they bring out your starter salad and it has a iceberg lettuce wedge with this delicious carrot and ginger salad dressing smothered over the top. The sweet and tangy dressing paired with an ice cold salad, the perfect way to start off your meal. I often wondered why they didn’t bottle this stuff and sell it because it’s absolutely delicious.Thankfully it’s super easy to make and you can have your very own carrot ginger salad dressing sitting in your fridge, in no time flat!

Japanese Restaurant Style Carrot Ginger Salad Dressing Photo by Pinterest

What do we need for this dressing?

Sweet orange Carrots: I’m using 1 1/2 cups - chopped- I wash well and leave the skins on.

Yellow Sweet Onion: one small sweet onion.

Peeled Ginger Root: 2 Tbsp of ginger.

Granulated Sugar: 1 Tbsp Granulated sugar

Soy Sauce: 1/4 cup (this adds your "umami" to the dressing)

Plain Rice Vinegar (unseasoned): Where you get that tang and zing from!

Kosher Salt: Start with a little, then add to taste.

Neutral Oil: Canola or vegtable oil will work great!

Prep Time: 10 minutes, Cook Time: none, Total Time: 10 minutes, Yield: about 2 cups

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups carrots roughly - chopped

1 small yellow sweet onion - chopped

2 Tbsp peeled ginger - chopped

1 Tbsp sugar

4 Tbsp soy sauce

1/2 cup unseasoned rice vinegar

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

3/4 cup Neutral tastings oil (Canola or vegetable oil).

Directions:

Place all your ingredients into a blender except your neutral oil. Blend until it has a smooth almost cream consistency. With your blender going begin to add a slow stream of your oil into the blender, you want your oil completely emulsified into your ingredients. Serve over a wedge of iceberg lettuce with veggies of your choice. Enjoy Friends!

This dressing makes about 2 cups and can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks. Believe me it will never last that long!

References Adapted By:

