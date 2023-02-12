Garlic & Honey Glazed - Salmon 🍯

Looking for a quick and easy weeknight dinner that tastes like you’ve been working on it all day? This garlic and honey glazed salmon is packed with so much flavor, every bite is a mixture of sweet and savory tidbits. The texture of the salmon is delicate and flaky. This meal is full of omega 3’s, lots of protein and vitamins (Vitamin A and multiple B Vitamins).

This is one of those recipes that will turn any salmon hater into a lover. Just ask my spouse, normally not one to partake in salmon but whenever I make this recipe, guess who’s the first to dish up their plate.... In fact I’ll be making this for Valentine’s Day this year, we love this recipe so much.

Prep Time: 8 minutes, Cook Time: 10 minutes, Total Time: 18 minutes, Serves: 4

Ingredients:

SALMON

4 pieces of salmon (6 ounce filets)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon blackening seasoning (I use Zatarain’s Blackening Spice - this is optional but does add a nice spice to your salmon)

GARLIC AND HONEY GLAZE

3 Tablespoons butter

2 teaspoons olive oil

6 minced garlic cloves

1/2 cup honey

3 Tablespoons water

3 Tablespoons soy sauce

1 Tablespoon sriracha sauce

2 Tablespoons lemon juice

Instructions:

Take your salmon filets dry them with a paper towel. Take your salt, pepper, smoked paprika and blackening spice and mix it together. Next take your salmon spice mixture and season your filets well, set aside.

Note: Set your oven grate in the middle prior to turning on the broiler. Your delicious glaze will burn if your rack is too close to the broiler. Nobody wants that so don’t forget to move your rack!

In a heavy bottomed oven safe pan (I use our cast iron) set your oven to medium and add your olive oil and butter. Next add your garlic and cook till fragrant (30 seconds to 1 minute). Pour in your water, soy sauce sriracha, honey and lemon juice stirring well to combine and simmer till glaze is warm.

Take your filets and place them in your pan with the glaze. You want to place your filet skin side down. Cook on medium for about 3-4 minutes, grabbing big spoonfuls of that amazing garlic and honey glaze and dousing your salmon.

Take your oven safe skillet and place on your middle rack in oven, broil your salmon for 5–6 minutes basting with sauce at the halfway point. Cook salmon to your desired preference and glaze is caramelized.

Serve hot with some chopped fresh parsley over the top.

Enjoy Friends!

References Adapted By:

The Chunky Chef (2020 January 15) Honey Garlic Glazed Salmon [Blog Post] Retrieved from: https://www.thechunkychef.com/honey-garlic-glazed-salmon/