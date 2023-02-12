Crock Pot- Queso Blanco Dip

Queso it’s a forbidden love of mine - forbidden why you ask? Because I literally could eat (or drink lol) the entire crock pot in a sitting. I love this stuff. Queso blanco is delicious on smothered burritos, tacos, on top of taco salads, over baked potatoes, really on anything. This weekend I’m making it in conjunction with my sheet pan nachos. I know the nachos already have lots of oozy cheesey goodness but your can never have too much right?!? After I’ve added my toppings, I like to drizzle it over everything - sooo dang delicous!

I‘m breaking out the crock pot this Sunday for Superbowl. We’re having friends and family over and while yes I’m excited to be entertaining and catching up with friends and family - I’m really excited I have an excuse to make Queso!

So I want to be clear - this Queso has no processed Velvetta. I’m not angry with Velvetta, but for this recipe I lIke to use old fashion American Cheese, Monterey Jack and some Xsharp cheddar. If you want to use Velvetta go for it, I just prefer the others.

I use a 3 quart crock pot for this recipe (because you can never have too much Queso!).

Ingredients:

2 lb. American Cheese - White (I get this from the deli) diced into smaller pieces

1/2 lb Monterey Jack cheese - diced into smaller pieces

1/2 lb White cheddar - diced into smaller pieces

2 - 3.5 oz cans of diced green chilies (keep liquid no need to drain)

1 can Rotel (keep liquid, no need to drain)

2 teaspoon cumin

2 teaspoon garlic salt

1/4 teaspoon of black pepper

1- 12 ounce can of evaporated milk (may need more depending on the consistency of the dip and personal preference)

Instructions:

In a 3 quart crock pot, place your diced/chopped American Cheese, Monterey Jack and White cheddar.

Add your 2 cans of green chilies and 1 can of rotel, milk, cumin, garlic salt and black pepper.

Mix it up well and cover

Cook on low until everything is melted. Stir occasionally.

If you want your sauce thinner add more milk. Add by 1-2 tablespoons at a time till desired consistency. Keep your crock pot on warm once completely melted.

Enjoy Friends!

References Adapted By:

Barnard, C. (2021 October 19) The Best Crock Pot White Cheese Dip Recipe [Blog Post] Retrieved from: https://www.eatingonadime.com/best-crock-pot-white-cheese-dip-recipe/