Sheet Pan Nachos - An Easy Crowd Pleaser

Ridley's Wreckage

What are you having for superbowl Sunday? If I’m going to be honest it’s all about the food and commercials for me. This Sunday will be having friends over for some food and laughs, watch the game and enjoy the day. So for me I don’t want to be stuck all day working in the kitchen, I want to be out where the action is! So snacks that are not only quick and easy but more importantly delicious are on the menu for this weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3utbsp_0kkG9TCU00
Sheet Pan NachosPhoto byPinterest

Sheet pan nachos are super easy to make, they are easy to customize to your liking and relatively inexpensive. There are layers of oozy cheese, seasoned burger with all our favorite toppings. Not to mention this feeds a crowd, so what better time to serve it! I make a big batch of my crock pot Queso dip to go along with them (not familiar with the recipe it’s quick and easy check it out under Ridleys Wreckage).

What goes great on sheet pan Nachos? I suppose the possibilities are endless - in our house we like lots of cheese, black olives, chopped onion and tomatoes, seasoned hamburger, chopped jalapeños and lots of fresh cilantro. You could add corn or corn salsa, guacamole or avocado slices, black beans or refried beans, fresh lime/ herbs - mix up your proteins with shredded chicken/pork or tofu. Have fun with it - everyone loves Nachos - you can’t go wrong!

INGREDIENTS:

  • 16 ounces (1lb.) Hamburger
  • 1 Package Taco Seasoning
  • ½ Cup Water
  • 2-3 cups Shredded Cheddar Cheese (I also like to use pepper jack)
  • 1 bag of Tortilla chips (get sturdy chips they will be holding a lot of goodness!)
  • Fresh Tomatoes
  • 1 medium diced yellow onion
  • Fresh chopped Cilantro
  • Jalapeños - (if you don’t want spicy remove seeds and inner membrane)
  • Black Olives - sliced
  • Sour Cream

INSTRUCTIONS:

  • In a heavy bottomed skilled on medium heat brown up your hamburger. Once cooked drain your burger on some paper towels to remove any excess grease. While your burger is cooking, prep your toppings - Dice your onions, chop your tomatoes, jalapeños (remove the seeds if you don’t want spicy), black olives and cilantro. Set aside.
  • Add your taco seasoning and 1/2 cup of water to your cooked ground beef. Bring to a low simmer.
  • While your meat is cooking line your cookie sheet with aluminum foil or parchment paper (you don’t have to do this it’s just easier clean up).
  • On your cookie sheet begin to add your chips, seasoned beef and cheese mixture. Make sure your cookie sheet has sides
  • Set your oven to Broil (HIGH broil) for 2-3 minutes until your cheese is melted. The closer you have your pan to the broiler element the quicker your cheese will melt and the quicker it will burn - so either stand by oven as you watch over it or don’t keep your cookie sheet so close to the broiler element - by moving your cookie sheet down a bit it will take few minutes to melt.
  • Top with the chopped tomatoes, diced onions, freshly chopped cilantro, spicy diced jalapeños black olives, and dollops of sour cream
  • Enjoy friends!

References Adapted By:

Fishkind, J. (2020, July 11) SHEET PAN NACHOS – EASY RECIPE FOR A CROWD! [Blog Post] Retrieved from: https://princesspinkygirl.com/sheet-pan-nachos/

