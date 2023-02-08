Cream Cheese Stuffed - Blueberry Muffins

Chipped Beef on Toast - Love it or Hate it?

So what’s the verdict? Do we love it? Do we hate it? Do you add any peas or carrots, to try and make it “healthy”. I‘m going to be honest this was a staple in my home when I was a growing up as a kid. This is an old vintage recipe (I think I just aged myself) that my grandmother use to make for my mom, in turn she made for us (were talking the early 80’s). She however added peas. We use to all it Sh*t on a Shingle - Why on earth would you ever eat something called that? But we did, and we did happily. In fact I feed this to my family to this day... they love it on thick Texas toast, and for the record, I never add peas. I have however served this for breakfast with a fried egg over the top. Now that was absolutely delicious....