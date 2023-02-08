Blueberry muffins elevated! These muffins are stuffed full of delicious cream cheese with a lovely crumble on top and a light glaze. You may want to consider making a double batch, because they are going to fly out of your kitchen. These are decadent and worth every single calorie. Cream cheese stuffed blueberry muffins make a fantastic addition to any brunch, after school snack or lazy morning breakfast with a cup of hot coffee.
Prep Time: 20 minutes, Cook Time: 25 minutes, Yield: 9-10
Ingredients
CrumbleTop:
- 2/3 cup flour (all purpose)
- 1/3 cup brown sugar
- ¼ tsp salt
- ¼ cup melted butter
Glorious Muffins:
- 1 cup flour (all purpose)
- ¼ tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 4 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- ½ cup sugar
- 1 large egg
- ½ tsp. Pure vanilla extract
- ½ cup sour cream
- 1 ½ cup fresh blueberries (divided 1 cup floured and 1/2 cup to place on top)
- 1 Tbsp. flour (to coat your blueberries)
Cream Cheese Filling:
- 1 package of cream cheese (8 oz.) softened
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 1/2 tsp. vanilla
- 1 tsp corn starch
Icing:
- 3/4 cup powdered sugar
- 2 –2 1/2 tsp milk
Instructions
- Set your oven to 425 degrees (this will be reduced down when you add your muffins to the oven). Fill your muffin pan with liners and place to the side (makes 9-10 muffins).
- Take 1 cup of blueberries and gently toss with your 1 tbsp of flour - place to the side.
- Crumb Topping - using a fork, mix together flour, sugar, salt and melted butter. You want a nice chunky crumble. Place to the side.
- Muffins - Grab yourself a medium sized bowl and mix flour, baking powder and salt - place to the side.
- Next grab a large bowl and mix together egg and sugar till mixed well, add yogurt, vegetable oil and vanilla - combine well.
- Take your dry muffin ingredients and gradually mix into your wet ingredients. You want to mix just till combined.
- Gently fold your flour covered 1 cup of blueberries into the mix. Set batter aside.
- Cream Cheese Filling - Combine your cream cheese, sugar, vanilla and corn starch. Mix well.
- To Put the Muffins Together - To each muffin cup add 1 ½ Tbsp of batter. Make a small dent in the batter by spreading the batter up the sides. Spoon approx.1 Tbsp of cream cheese filling in the center. Add enough muffin batter on top/sides to fill your cup almost 3/4 full.
- Place a few blueberries on top then top each muffin with a liberal amount of crumb topping.
- Place your muffins in the oven. Reduce the heat to 350 degrees. Bake your muffins for 20-24 min., until golden brown and the center of your muffin has set.
- Allow your muffins to cool 8-10 minutes in the muffin tin, then transfer to a wire rack.
- Glaze- Combine your powdered sugar and milk (start with a teaspoon of milk and add more milk depending on the consistency you want). Once you’ve reached your desired consistency drizzle over the muffins.
- Enjoy Friends!
References Adapted By:
Z. Vera, (2021, June 19) Blueberry Cream Cheese Muffins [Blog Post], Retrieved from: https://omgchocolatedesserts.com/bueberry-cream-cheese-muffins/
Comments / 23