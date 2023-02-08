Chocolate Covered - Peanut Butter Hearts ❤️

Ridley's Wreckage

Chocolate and peanut butter are my kryptonite. Anything with chocolate and peanut butter... ice cream, candy, sundaes, cakes, lattes, cupcakes, milkshakes, etc. you get the point. I’ve never been a chocolate and fruit person, it’s always been the peanut butter for me. One of my favorite things EVER is Reese’s peanut butter cups. I mean who doesn’t looove peanut butter cups?!?!? I know I’m not alone here. This Valentine’s Day I thought I would try my hand at making my own for my crew. Let me just say... I absolutely will be making again, these are beyond melt in your mouth delicious and really quite easy!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17sCe7_0kgfnTRe00
Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter HeartsPhoto byPinterest

I used a 1 1/2” inch heart cookie cutter and this made 30 hearts ♥️

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup Creamy Peanut Butter - use a good quality like Jiff or Peter Pan
  • 4 Tbsp melted butter
  • 2 Tbsp light brown sugar
  • 2 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • 1 3/4 cup powdered sugar
  • 12 ounces finely chopped chocolate (I use dark chocolate but that’s because I prefer it, but for more of a Reese’s type use a mixture of milk and semi-sweet). Candy coating is also acceptable to use and sometimes its easier to work with that temperamental chocolate but make sure you use a good quality candy coating (otherwise it will taste like cheap chocolate and no one wants that).

Instructions:

  1. Grab a 8” x 8” baking dish and line with parchment paper. Make sure your parchment paper is long enough to go over the sides (you want to be able to use it to lift it out later on).
  2. Grab a medium sized bowl and mix your peanut butter, melted butter, brown sugar, salt and vanilla. Use a hand mixer (or a stand mixer) and mix till the brown sugar is well combined. Gradually begin to mix in your powdered sugar.
  3. Take your well combined mixture and place it in your 8”x 8” prepared pan. Using your hands press the peanut butter mixture into a 1/2 inch layer in your pan.
  4. Put in the freezer for about 20-30 minutes or until hard enough to cut (you don’t want it frozen just firm).
  5. Remove your peanut butter mixture from freezer. Line a cookie tray with parchment paper.
  6. Now for the fun part! Grab your heart shaped cookie cutter and begin cutting out your hearts, place them on your parchment paper. Make sure you don’t waste any of that delicious peanut butter batter - grab all your leftovers and make sure you utilize it all for more hearts. Roll, kneed, press into a 1/2 inch and cut!
  7. Once you have used up all that peanut butter batter - put back in the freezer until hard/firm.
  8. Grab your chocolate of choice and begin to melt it. Grab your parchment paper and cover another cookie sheet.
  9. Easiest way I have found is to utilize a fork for this next part. Lay your heart on your fork and gently lower it into the melted chocolate. You want it covered completely, let the excess drip off and place on your parchment paper. Good rule of thumb - only remove a couple hearts at a time, the peanut butter batter softens quickly and they begin to become more difficult to dip in chocolate. In this case you want cold hearts!
  10. Once every heart is covered, place in fridge to harden.
  11. Keep in refrigerator or place in the freezer for long term.
  12. Enjoy Friends!

References Adapted By:

Z. Vera, (2018 January 6), Chocolate Peanut Butter Valentine’s Heart [Blog Post] Retrieved from: https://omgchocolatedesserts.com/reeses-peanut-butter-valentines-heart/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# For you# Cooking# Food# Desserts# Valentines Day

Comments / 11

Published by

Hello! Freelance blogger and videographer here! I love to refurbish furniture, show my creative side with cooking and crafts, and love to talk about my homestead and hobby farm. Follow me for flipping furniture inspiration and techniques, DIY craft projects, homestyle cooking with easy to follow recipes and some great gardening and animal husbandry tips!

Red Creek, NY
12K followers

More from Ridley's Wreckage

Garlic & Honey Glazed - Salmon 🍯

Looking for a quick and easy weeknight dinner that tastes like you’ve been working on it all day? This garlic and honey glazed salmon is packed with so much flavor, every bite is a mixture of sweet and savory tidbits. The texture of the salmon is delicate and flaky. This meal is full of omega 3’s, lots of protein and vitamins (Vitamin A and multiple B Vitamins).

Read full story

Crock Pot- Queso Blanco Dip

Queso it’s a forbidden love of mine - forbidden why you ask? Because I literally could eat (or drink lol) the entire crock pot in a sitting. I love this stuff. Queso blanco is delicious on smothered burritos, tacos, on top of taco salads, over baked potatoes, really on anything. This weekend I’m making it in conjunction with my sheet pan nachos. I know the nachos already have lots of oozy cheesey goodness but your can never have too much right?!? After I’ve added my toppings, I like to drizzle it over everything - sooo dang delicous!

Read full story

Sheet Pan Nachos - An Easy Crowd Pleaser

What are you having for superbowl Sunday? If I’m going to be honest it’s all about the food and commercials for me. This Sunday will be having friends over for some food and laughs, watch the game and enjoy the day. So for me I don’t want to be stuck all day working in the kitchen, I want to be out where the action is! So snacks that are not only quick and easy but more importantly delicious are on the menu for this weekend.

Read full story
1 comments

Chipped Beef on Toast - Love it or Hate it?

So what’s the verdict? Do we love it? Do we hate it? Do you add any peas or carrots, to try and make it “healthy”. I‘m going to be honest this was a staple in my home when I was a growing up as a kid. This is an old vintage recipe (I think I just aged myself) that my grandmother use to make for my mom, in turn she made for us (were talking the early 80’s). She however added peas. We use to all it Sh*t on a Shingle - Why on earth would you ever eat something called that? But we did, and we did happily. In fact I feed this to my family to this day... they love it on thick Texas toast, and for the record, I never add peas. I have however served this for breakfast with a fried egg over the top. Now that was absolutely delicious....

Read full story
5 comments

Legendary Zuppa Toscana - Copycat Recipe

This is one of my favorite all time soups. The Olive Garden made this recipe famous and became a must have when visiting the restaurant. I knew after my first bite of the legendary Olive Garden Zuppa Toscana soup I would need to figure out how to replicate it. I think this recipe absolutely hits the nail on the head, in fact I like it more but I’m bias - LOL.

Read full story

Nana’s Famous - Sausage and Gravy

Okay I’ll probably get in trouble for sharing this recipe, its been in my spouses family for a long time, and it took years of dating before it would be shared with me (you know how hard it is to crack a southern woman’s prized recipe!). But I’m going to do it, because everybody should be able to enjoy this, it’s that freaking delicious. This is actually an easy recipe to make, use good quality ingredients and the payoff is sheer sausage gravy bliss.

Read full story
22 comments

Buttermilk Biscuits - Perfect and Flakey

I love to make biscuits from scratch, they are clearly superior to any store bought with their flakey, buttery layers. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not badmouthing the store biscuits, there are plenty of times in a pinch that I have reached for the tube of pillsbury. They too are delicious and if need be will work fine, but lets be honest nothing compares to homemade.

Read full story
8 comments

Cream Cheese Stuffed - Blueberry Muffins

Blueberry muffins elevated! These muffins are stuffed full of delicious cream cheese with a lovely crumble on top and a light glaze. You may want to consider making a double batch, because they are going to fly out of your kitchen. These are decadent and worth every single calorie. Cream cheese stuffed blueberry muffins make a fantastic addition to any brunch, after school snack or lazy morning breakfast with a cup of hot coffee.

Read full story
23 comments

The “Real” Love Potion #9 - Pomegranate Triple Berry Martini

First this is probably one of the coolest drinks I’ve ever had. It’s the perfect drink to WOW your Valentine this year! This Pomegranate Triple Berry Martini is a delightful mix of black raspberry liqueur, delicious strawberry vodka, and tart and tangy pomegranate juice. It tastes absolutely divine and is quite the show stopper. If you are one of those people that like to go all out and over the top, this is the drink for you!

Read full story

Homestyle Beef Stroganoff

Growing up beef stroganoff was something we ate weekly. My parents worked for themselves and were always very busy, sometimes working late into the night. This was a quick and delicious filling meal, that everyone could enjoy. I mean who doesn’t love a big bowl of smothered beef and noodles?!? Over the years this recipe has been tweaked a bit, but it still has that delicous garlicky creamy sauce with oodles of mushrooms. We ate our stroganoff with ground beef, because growing up that’s what we could afford. You can of course also use steak. In my opinion, flank steak works well here or really any “stir-fry-friendly” cut of steak will do (just be sure to slice against the grain- so it’s not tough). Either way, ground beef or steak it’s delicious comfort food in a bowl.

Read full story

Cupid’s Chocolate Covered Strawberry Cheesecake 🍓 - No Bake

This is one recipe you will want to keep on hand for this Valentine’s Day and all others to come! It’s so so dang delicious, easy to make (don’t let the long directions deter you!) and honestly what says Valentine’s Day better than Chocolate covered strawberries? Even Cupid is in agreement!

Read full story
2 comments

Ditch the Manwich - Homemade Sloppy Joes are where it’s at.

Try these homemade sloppy joes and forget about the canned sauce! Once you bite into one of these deliciously sweet and savory classic sloppy joes you’ll never buy it from a can again! These are incredibly easy to make, from skillet to toasted brioche bun in under 25 minutes. Think about it you can be elbows deep in the messiness of a mouthwatering childhood favorite, by dinner time tonight.

Read full story
56 comments

Taco Bell Meximelts- Copycat Recipe 🌯

This is one of my nephews favorite things to eat. He asks me to make these copy cat Taco Bell Meximelts whenever he’s over. He’s my nephew so how can i say no?? A lot of times I think he stops in, just to eat - lol. Not to mention, I would be lying if I didn’t owe up to the fact that I love these Meximelts too almost as much as my nephews impromptu visits! These are easy to make and much healthier than the ones you get at Taco Bell (in my opinion better tasting too!).

Read full story

Award Winning - Baked Macaroni and Cheese

One of my favorite comfort foods is macaroni and cheese, it’s just plain good for the soul. Theres just something about the gooey, stringy cheese, that rich flavor, the smooth consistency of the sauce with the pasta. It’s in my opinion, a near perfect meal. I could probably eat this every day, and not be disappointed. There are so many different ways to make macaroni and cheese, insta pot, crock pot, stove top, with protein, with veggies. Too many to count! This is a ... Do I dare say basic recipe ?? Because basic it is not, far from it! It’s just dang good and delicious baked macaroni and cheese - no bells and whistles, no real fancy spices or cooking techniques, no added veggies or protein. Just down home, what dreams are made of drool worthy comfort food.

Read full story
17 comments

Chocolate Fruit Dip 🍓

Valentines Day is just around the corner and this is a delicious treat to serve up your honey! This fruit dip hits the three D’s - Delicious, Decadent and Divine. It goes fantastic with any type of fruit but strawberries are my favorite. Angle food cake, pretzels and graham crackers also work great. This dip would be perfect for a Valentines Day charcuterie board. Delish!!

Read full story

Crock Pot - Buffalo Chicken Wing Dip

Everyone loves chicken wing dip. This recipe is amazing, It hits all the spicy notes in all the right areas and follows it up with the perfect creamy, coolness from the ranch and cream cheese. We like to devour this with celery sticks, tortilla chips or everything bagel pretzel crisps. This dip is perfect for any appetizer, game/race day, potluck, movie night or “just because”. This dip cooks right in your slow cooker so it’s bubbly and ready to go when you are, keeps warm and makes it so convenient for seconds and thirds! Super easy recipe and comes together in minutes. The hardest part is having to smell it’s deliciousness cooking in the crock pot for 2 hours!!

Read full story

Can you recognize the symptoms of hypothermia and frostbite in your pets?

Let’s hope this never happens to you, but let’s be honest accidents happen. Dogs run out front doors, kids leave the fence gate open, leashes get dropped. Winter is not the time to leave your pets out or have them get lost. But if that happens you need to know what the signs and symptoms of hypothermia and frost bite are. Our pets don’t have a voice so YOU need to be it. Being observant, conscientious of the weather and your pets habits can help aid in the health and safety of your pet. Knowing the signs could absolutely save a life. Whenever in doubt always err on the side of caution and seek medical treatment, immediately!

Read full story

Race Day- Ham and Cheese Sliders 🏎

So I’m pretty sure these sliders should outlawed they are so good. These sliders are simple to make and a huge crowd pleaser. I’m sure your asking yourself... do I really need a recipe to make a ham sandwich? The answer plain and simple, YES! To make these mouth watering, to die for, full of flavor sliders - you need the recipe. Take it from me it’s absolutely worth the effort and so much better than two pieces of bread with a slice of ham and cheese. Sometimes I pair these with a roasted tomato soup, and make a meal out of them, but this weekend they are on the menu for the first Nascar Race of the season.

Read full story

Race Day Snacks - Spicy Buffalo Pretzels 🏎

If you love to snack as much as me, read on my friend. Even as I sit here I'm taking frequent breaks to stuff my face full of these delicious little spicy buffalo gems. Easy recipe, delicious up front and in your face flavor and if your feeling sassy you can dip them in some blue cheese dressing. This is the perfect snack for game day, family get togethers or sleepovers! They are perfect to bring to your co-workers for the "Monday blues" or pack in your teenage son's lunch. These pretzels harden once they cool and may be just a wee bit addictive. You can even make these vegan with a few minor alterations for those friends and family that follow that lifestyle. These definitely have the buffalo spicy kick to them so if you are not a fan of melt your face food, leave out the cayenne!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy