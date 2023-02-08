Chocolate Covered - Peanut Butter Hearts ❤️

Chocolate and peanut butter are my kryptonite. Anything with chocolate and peanut butter... ice cream, candy, sundaes, cakes, lattes, cupcakes, milkshakes, etc. you get the point. I’ve never been a chocolate and fruit person, it’s always been the peanut butter for me. One of my favorite things EVER is Reese’s peanut butter cups. I mean who doesn’t looove peanut butter cups?!?!? I know I’m not alone here. This Valentine’s Day I thought I would try my hand at making my own for my crew. Let me just say... I absolutely will be making again, these are beyond melt in your mouth delicious and really quite easy!

Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Hearts Photo by Pinterest

I used a 1 1/2” inch heart cookie cutter and this made 30 hearts ♥️

Ingredients:

1 cup Creamy Peanut Butter - use a good quality like Jiff or Peter Pan

4 Tbsp melted butter

2 Tbsp light brown sugar

2 1/2 tsp vanilla extract

¼ tsp salt

1 3/4 cup powdered sugar

12 ounces finely chopped chocolate (I use dark chocolate but that’s because I prefer it, but for more of a Reese’s type use a mixture of milk and semi-sweet). Candy coating is also acceptable to use and sometimes its easier to work with that temperamental chocolate but make sure you use a good quality candy coating (otherwise it will taste like cheap chocolate and no one wants that).

Instructions:

Grab a 8” x 8” baking dish and line with parchment paper. Make sure your parchment paper is long enough to go over the sides (you want to be able to use it to lift it out later on). Grab a medium sized bowl and mix your peanut butter, melted butter, brown sugar, salt and vanilla. Use a hand mixer (or a stand mixer) and mix till the brown sugar is well combined. Gradually begin to mix in your powdered sugar. Take your well combined mixture and place it in your 8”x 8” prepared pan. Using your hands press the peanut butter mixture into a 1/2 inch layer in your pan. Put in the freezer for about 20-30 minutes or until hard enough to cut (you don’t want it frozen just firm). Remove your peanut butter mixture from freezer. Line a cookie tray with parchment paper. Now for the fun part! Grab your heart shaped cookie cutter and begin cutting out your hearts, place them on your parchment paper. Make sure you don’t waste any of that delicious peanut butter batter - grab all your leftovers and make sure you utilize it all for more hearts. Roll, kneed, press into a 1/2 inch and cut! Once you have used up all that peanut butter batter - put back in the freezer until hard/firm. Grab your chocolate of choice and begin to melt it. Grab your parchment paper and cover another cookie sheet. Easiest way I have found is to utilize a fork for this next part. Lay your heart on your fork and gently lower it into the melted chocolate. You want it covered completely, let the excess drip off and place on your parchment paper. Good rule of thumb - only remove a couple hearts at a time, the peanut butter batter softens quickly and they begin to become more difficult to dip in chocolate. In this case you want cold hearts! Once every heart is covered, place in fridge to harden. Keep in refrigerator or place in the freezer for long term. Enjoy Friends!

References Adapted By:

Z. Vera, (2018 January 6), Chocolate Peanut Butter Valentine’s Heart [Blog Post] Retrieved from: https://omgchocolatedesserts.com/reeses-peanut-butter-valentines-heart/