The “Real” Love Potion #9 - Pomegranate Triple Berry Martini

First this is probably one of the coolest drinks I’ve ever had. It’s the perfect drink to WOW your Valentine this year! This Pomegranate Triple Berry Martini is a delightful mix of black raspberry liqueur, delicious strawberry vodka, and tart and tangy pomegranate juice. It tastes absolutely divine and is quite the show stopper. If you are one of those people that like to go all out and over the top, this is the drink for you!

I mean not only does this delicious cocktail taste amazing, she’s a hell of a looker.... Talk about Drama! Gorgeous deep red and purple color, clever strawberry hearts and lets not forget the star.... that smokin dry ice. This drink has the whole package.

Thankfully this drink is easy to make, and visually it is beyond stunning. The dry ice is optional, so if you can’t get your hands on any don’t worry your drink is going to taste just as delicious with or without it!

If you are going for that WOW moment, It’s imperative that you understand how to safely use dry ice. So lets focus on that for a moment and get it out of the way. Consider this my disclaimer.

You absolutely under no circumstance can drink, swallow, chew on dry ice. It’s a very simple element to help bring your “drinks to life”, but you must know how to properly handle. The dry ice is all for show - and when making the drink you use only a very small amount of ice that will melt within 8-10 minutes. Let me repeat that - you use only a small amount. Place it in your martini glass first prior to pouring your cocktail. In doing this it helps to keep your dry ice sunk to the bottom of your glass. Remember it must be completely dissolved prior to drinking. It will take about 8-10 minutes for your dry ice to melt.

I don’t want to scare you but feel it’s essential that you be properly warned. These drinks are absolutely safe to drink once the dry ice has melted, NOT UNTIL THEN. Once your dry ice has melted, your love potion#9 will be off the charts cold and freakin fabulous! For understanding dry ice and helpful hints on proper handling check out HERE . PLEASE TAKE A LOOK! Dry ice is spectacular, and a lot of fun to incorporate into your drinks, but using it is something that you need to take seriously and handle correctly!

Adding Dry Ice to your drink - What happens?

It makes your drinks super cold and it puts off some Blockbuster special effects. Once your dry ice has dissolved and mixes into the drink, it’s 100% perfectly okay to drink.

Can you handle the ice?

Yes I suppose you could by why would you? It’s extremely cold and coming into contact with your skin in extreme cases, could cause frostbite! Use tongs, or something similar to drop a small piece of ice into your glasses. Why take a chance - no one wants an ER visit on Valentines Day for foolishness. So use your tongs!!

Okay dry ice safety is out of the way, you have been advised .... Lets drink!

ProTip:

1. To cut your strawberries into a heart ❤️ shape - you’ll want to cut the stem out in a V shape making it a heart then slice the strawberry in half - Easy Peasy!

2. You only need about a 1/2” inch to 1” inch piece of dry ice. If you have a larger piece, carefully wrap it in a bath towel or thick dish cloth and use a rolling pin or hammer to break into little pieces! I would recommend wearing safety glasses while you do this. Safety First!!

The “REAL” Love Potion #9!

Ingredients: Serves 2

1 cup 100% Pomegranate juice

3 oz. Strawberry vodka

3 oz. Blk. Raspberry Liq. (Chambord)

2 - 1/2’ pieces of dry ice (No bigger than 1” inch) Optional!

2 robust fresh strawberries for garnish (cut into ❤️)

Instructions:

Grab your handy cocktail shaker, add your pomegranate juice, strawberry vodka, and black raspberry liqueur. Shake it up!

Carefully with tongs add 1 small chunk of dry ice into the bottom of each glass.

Pour your delicious cocktail into your martini glass over your dry ice.

Add your delightfully clever strawberry hearts

Wait 8-10 minutes before indulging - Sit back and take in all awesomeness!

Once dry ice has dissolved - Enjoy!

Cheers!

