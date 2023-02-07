Homestyle Beef Stroganoff

Growing up beef stroganoff was something we ate weekly. My parents worked for themselves and were always very busy, sometimes working late into the night. This was a quick and delicious filling meal, that everyone could enjoy. I mean who doesn’t love a big bowl of smothered beef and noodles?!? Over the years this recipe has been tweaked a bit, but it still has that delicous garlicky creamy sauce with oodles of mushrooms. We ate our stroganoff with ground beef, because growing up that’s what we could afford. You can of course also use steak. In my opinion, flank steak works well here or really any “stir-fry-friendly” cut of steak will do (just be sure to slice against the grain- so it’s not tough). Either way, ground beef or steak it’s delicious comfort food in a bowl.
prep time: 5 MINUTES, cook time: 25 MINUTES, total time: 30 MINUTES, yield: 4-6 SERVINGS
Ingredients:
- 1lb. uncooked egg noodles (wide)
- 1/4 cup butter
- 1 lb of lean ground beef OR 1 1/2 pounds thinly-sliced flank steak
- Kosher salt and pepper to taste
- 1 small yellow onion, diced
- 1 pound baby Bella mushrooms or button mushrooms (sliced)
- 4 cloves minced garlic
- 1/3-1/2 cup dry white wine*
- 1 1/2 cups beef broth/stock
- 1 Tbsp. Worcestershire
- 3 Tbsp flour - all purpose
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- chopped fresh parsley
Instructions:
- Grab a large pot, fill with generously salted water and cook your egg noodles till al dente, then drain. Check back of package for cooking times.
- While your water is coming to a boil for your noodles, grab a large heavy bottomed pan and add 2 Tbsp of butter to it. Set your stovetop to medium heat and add your steak (if you are cooking with hamburger you will not need the 2 Tbsp of butter - make sure to drain your burger when done cooking to remove any excess grease). Season your meat with salt and pepper. When cooking your steak make sure it is in a single layer to ensure a good sear on both sides (around 3-4 min. each side). Once cooked remove your steak with a slotted spoon and place on plate to rest. If your pan is not large enought to cook all of your steak at once then use 1 tbsp of butter to cook the first half and use remaining 1 tbsp of butter for remaining.
- Take your remaining 2 tablespoons of butter and melt in your pan. Add your diced onions and cook for about 3-4 minutes. Add your sliced mushrooms and cook till soft (around 5-7 minutes). Toss in your minced garlic and cook till fragrant (30 seconds to a min.). Next your going to deglaze your pan by adding your white wine. Make sure you get alls those brown bits off the bottom of the pan from your steak, onions and mushrooms. Let your wine reduce down for about 3-5 minutes (this will cook the alcohol off in the wine).
- In a mediums size bowl, add your beef broth/stock, Worcestershire and flour, using a whisk combine till smooth. Pour your beef broth/stock mixture into your pan with your wine and mushrooms, using a spoon to completely combine. Let simmer 5-7 minutes, occasionally stirring. Lastly add your sour cream and cooked steak (or hamburger). Stir to combine. Season with salt and pepper (taste first, may not be needed).
- Serve over warm egg noodles (potatoes, rice or polenta also works well) top with some fresh chopped parsley.
- Enjoy Friends!
* Don’t have dry white wine or choose not to use - No worries! Use an extra 1/3-1/2 cup of beef broth to substitute your wine
References Adapted By:
