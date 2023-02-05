Taco Bell Meximelts- Copycat Recipe 🌯

This is one of my nephews favorite things to eat. He asks me to make these copy cat Taco Bell Meximelts whenever he’s over. He’s my nephew so how can i say no?? A lot of times I think he stops in, just to eat - lol. Not to mention, I would be lying if I didn’t owe up to the fact that I love these Meximelts too almost as much as my nephews impromptu visits! These are easy to make and much healthier than the ones you get at Taco Bell (in my opinion better tasting too!).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eZKLF_0kdCtLZ800
Taco Bell MeximeltsPhoto byPinterest

Were Meximelts discontinued in 2019? That is the general consensus (from my nephew) and the web. Meximelts apparently got the axe when Taco Bell updated their menu in 2019. Strange since they seemed to be a popular item?!? I‘m sure my nephew isn’t the only one infatuated with the cheesy Meximelt deliciousness. Good think his awesome Aunt came to the rescue!

yield: 6 Meximelts, prep time: 5 MIN., cook time: 15 MIN., total time: 20 MIN.

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. Ground Beef (80/20)
  • Taco Seasoning (1 ounce packet)
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 6 Tortillas - Flour
  • 16 ounce bag - Mexican Cheese Blend (shredded)
  • 1/2 small onion diced
  • 1/2-3/4 cup Pico de Gallo

Directions - Homemade Taco Bell Meximelts

  1. In a heavy bottomed pan, set your stove to medium and cook your hamburger. Once cooked, drain off the oil and then place back in your pan (I like to do a quick swipe of the pan with a paper towel to get the remaining grease out).
  2. To your pan add a 1/2 cup of water and the taco seasoning. Use a potato masher on your hamburger making it into a fine crumble. Bring your mixture to a high simmer for 5-8 min. until mixture is saucy.
  3. Grab your flour tortillas and place them in a dampened (with water) paper towel and microwave 10-15 seconds. This will help to make them more pliable.
  4. Remove your flour tortillas from the paper towel and fill with your hamburger mixture, mexican cheeses, sprinkle of fresh onions and some pico de gallo. Tuck in the ends of your tortilla and roll into a burrito.
  5. Next take a damp paper towel and wrap up your Meximelt burrito in it, placed on high and microwave for 15 -20 seconds. The cheese will get all oozy and melt and the tortillas will have a steamed appearance.
  6. Unwrap and Serve hot.
  7. Enjoy!

References Adapted By:

Harris N., (2020, February 28) Beef Meximelt Recipe (Taco Bell Copycat); [Blog Post] Retrieved from: https://wonkywonderful.com/beef-meximelt-recipe/

