Award Winning - Baked Macaroni and Cheese

One of my favorite comfort foods is macaroni and cheese, it’s just plain good for the soul. Theres just something about the gooey, stringy cheese, that rich flavor, the smooth consistency of the sauce with the pasta. It’s in my opinion, a near perfect meal. I could probably eat this every day, and not be disappointed. There are so many different ways to make macaroni and cheese, insta pot, crock pot, stove top, with protein, with veggies. Too many to count! This is a ... Do I dare say basic recipe ?? Because basic it is not, far from it! It’s just dang good and delicious baked macaroni and cheese - no bells and whistles, no real fancy spices or cooking techniques, no added veggies or protein. Just down home, what dreams are made of drool worthy comfort food.

Feel free to use the pasta of your choice, sometimes I like to use shells because they hold all that cheesy goodness so well. You can also swap out your cheese with whatever your family likes (smoked Gouda, mozzarella, Colby jack, etc.). Just keep in mind it’s very important that you shred your cheese from a brick and not buy it already shredded, as tempting as that is! Bagged shredded cheese contains a starchy substance that keeps the cheese from clumping. Guess what - that starchy substance also keeps your cheese from properly melting, so get your box grater out! This is the cheesiest of cheesy Mac and cheeses.... Lol!.

Pro Tip - an 8 ounce brick of cheese will get you around 2 cups. This recipe calls for 6 cups so you will need three - 8 ounce bricks of cheeses of your choosing.

Feel free to add a Panko (1 cup of Panko with 2 Tablespoons of butter) or Rtiz crackers (1 cup of crushed Ritz to 2 Tablespoons of butter) as a topping to your macaroni and cheese. They both work really well!

Ingredients

1 lb. dried pasta (I use elbows or shells)

1 stick (1/2 cup) butter (unsalted)

1/2 cup floud - all purpose

2 cups milk (whole milk is best)

2 cups 1/2 and 1/2

2 cups X-Sharp cheddar cheese - shredded (divide into 3 piles)

2 cups Gruyere cheese - shredded (divide into 3 piles)

2 cup Swiss cheese - shredded (divide into 3 piles)

1/2 Tablespoon Kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon paprika

Instructions

Set your oven to 350 degrees F. Grab a 9” x 13” baking dish, grease making sure to hit the sides and set aside till ready to use.

Bring your water to a boil in a large pot (don’t forget to salt your pasta water). Once boiling add your elbows and cook for 2-3 minutes less than what the package recommends (this is still going in the oven). Once cooked, drain and add a touch of olive oil to keep the elbows from sticking together.

As you wait for your pasta water to come to a boil, begin shredding your cheeses. Once all three types are shredded - toss together. Make three piles, first pile put about 3 cups of mixed cheeses (for sauce), second pile 1 1/2 cups (for inner layer) and same with third pile 1 1/2 cups (for top layer). I told you this was the cheesiest of cheeses macaroni and cheese!

Set your stove to medium heat. In a large sauce pan, melt your butter. Once your butter is melted add your flour and stir together (will have a paste like appearance). Stirring constantly cook this mixture for about 1 minute. When you are done, add in around 50% of your milk/half and half mixture. Keep stirring / whisking - you want your mixture to be smooth. Add your remaining milks and fully incorporate by stirring/whisking. Make sure your mixture is smooth and creamy.

Your milk mixture will begin to thicken. Keep your stove on medium heat and stir/whisk until your mixture has a nice thick consistency (will resemble in appearance a semi thinned out condensed soup thickness)

Add your spices, and throw in your 1 1/2 cups of your cheese, stirring to mix and melt, once melted throw in your other 1 1/2 cups. Stir until cheese is completely melted and incorporated into the sauce.

Add your pasta and melted cheese together and mix. Add half of your Macaroni and cheese to your prepared 9” x 13” baking pan. Take your 1 1/2 cups of cheeses that were set aside and sprinkle over the top, then add the rest of your remaining macaroni and cheese.

Enjoy!

