Chocolate Fruit Dip 🍓

Race Day Snacks - Spicy Buffalo Pretzels 🏎

If you love to snack as much as me, read on my friend. Even as I sit here I'm taking frequent breaks to stuff my face full of these delicious little spicy buffalo gems. Easy recipe, delicious up front and in your face flavor and if your feeling sassy you can dip them in some blue cheese dressing. This is the perfect snack for game day, family get togethers or sleepovers! They are perfect to bring to your co-workers for the "Monday blues" or pack in your teenage son's lunch. These pretzels harden once they cool and may be just a wee bit addictive. You can even make these vegan with a few minor alterations for those friends and family that follow that lifestyle. These definitely have the buffalo spicy kick to them so if you are not a fan of melt your face food, leave out the cayenne!