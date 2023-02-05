Valentines Day is just around the corner and this is a delicious treat to serve up your honey! This fruit dip hits the three D’s - Delicious, Decadent and Divine. It goes fantastic with any type of fruit but strawberries are my favorite. Angle food cake, pretzels and graham crackers also work great. This dip would be perfect for a Valentines Day charcuterie board. Delish!!
INGREDIENTS:
- 8 ounces package of regular cream cheese - Room temperature, you want this soft
- 1/3 cup powdered sugar
- 3/4 cup Hazelnut chocolate spread (Like Nutella)
- 8oz container of Cool whip
- 2 teaspoon vanilla extract (pure)
- Pinch or two of of fine Sea Salt
- Fruit of your choice - Strawberries, blueberries, bananas etc.
- Angel Food cake pieces, graham crackers, pretzels, marshmallows
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Grab your stand mixer (or you can use a hand mixer), combine your cream cheese (soft to room temp) and powdered sugar, mix until well blended with no powdered sugar or cream cheese lumps. Once combined add your chocolate hazelnut spread, vanilla and a pinch or two of salt beat until completely mixed. If needed, take your rubber spatula to clean off sides when mixing.
- Once you have your cream cheese, powdered sugar and hazelnut chocolate spread combined gently fold in your cool whip.
- Now get yourself a pretty serving bowl and using a rubber spatula spoon in your chocolate fruit dip. Next arrange your fruit and accompaniments such as pretzels, graham crackers or angle food cake. Don’t forget to add some toothpicks, nobody wants fingers in the fruit dip!
- Enjoy!
To store - cover dip tightly with Saran Wrap and place in your Refridge. Give your dip a stir to mix everything up and enjoy. Good for 4 days.
References Adapted By:
Chelsea (2020 February 14), CHOCOLATE DIP FOR FRUIT; [Blog Post] Retrieved from: https://www.chelseasmessyapron.com/brownie-batter-fruit-dip/
