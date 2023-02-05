Everyone loves chicken wing dip. This recipe is amazing, It hits all the spicy notes in all the right areas and follows it up with the perfect creamy, coolness from the ranch and cream cheese. We like to devour this with celery sticks, tortilla chips or everything bagel pretzel crisps. This dip is perfect for any appetizer, game/race day, potluck, movie night or “just because”. This dip cooks right in your slow cooker so it’s bubbly and ready to go when you are, keeps warm and makes it so convenient for seconds and thirds! Super easy recipe and comes together in minutes. The hardest part is having to smell it’s deliciousness cooking in the crock pot for 2 hours!!

Crock Pot Buffalo Chicken Wing Dip Photo by Pinterest

Feel free to double this recipe if you are serving a big crowd. Use a 6 qt. crock pot instead of a 3 qt. and cook for 3-4 hours.

Prep Time: 10 minutes, Cook Time: 2 hours, Total Time: 2 hours 10 minutes, Makes:6 cups

Ingredients:

2- 8 Oz bricks (total 16 ounces) of full fat cream cheese (room temperature)

3/4 cup ranch dressing

3/4 cup Sour Cream (full fat)

1/2 cup blue cheese crumbles

2 1/2 cups rotisserie shredded chicken

3/4 cup Franks Buffalo Wing Sauce (+/- 1/4 cup depending on how spicy you like it)

2 1/2 cups cheddar cheese shredded

3 scallions

Finely chopped fresh parsley

Instructions:

Lightly coat a 3 qt. crock pot with (non- stick) cooking spray

Grab a medium sized bowl and add your softened cream cheese, ranch dressing, sour cream, 1/2 cup blue cheese, rotisserie chicken, wing sauce and 1 1/2 cups of cheddar cheese. Mix well.

Take your chicken wing dip and add to your crock pot. Sprinkle remaining cup cheese on top.

Set your crock pot to low and cook for 2-3 hours, covered. It’s done when it’s bubbly, hot and gooey.

Top with fresh parsley, scallions and more blue cheese (if wanted).

Serve with celery sticks and/or chips.

Enjoy friends!

Don’t have a crock pot? No worries! Set your oven to 350 degrees F. Make your chicken wing mixture as directed and instead of placing in a crock pot - place in a lightly sprayed 8” x 8” baking dish. Cook for 20-30 minutes. Garnish and serve!

References Adapted By:

The Chunky Chef (2022, October 10) Buffalo Chicken Dip (Crockpot Recipe) [Blog Post] Retrieved from; https://www.thechunkychef.com/slow-cooker-buffalo-chicken-dip-recipe/