Can you recognize the symptoms of hypothermia and frostbite in your pets?

Let’s hope this never happens to you, but let’s be honest accidents happen. Dogs run out front doors, kids leave the fence gate open, leashes get dropped. Winter is not the time to leave your pets out or have them get lost. But if that happens you need to know what the signs and symptoms of hypothermia and frost bite are. Our pets don’t have a voice so YOU need to be it. Being observant, conscientious of the weather and your pets habits can help aid in the health and safety of your pet. Knowing the signs could absolutely save a life. Whenever in doubt always err on the side of caution and seek medical treatment, immediately!

Symptoms of frostbite include:

discoloration of the affected area of skin - this discoloration is often pale, gray or bluish.

coldness and/or brittleness of the fur/skin when touched.

pain when you apply pressure to affected body parts- limping or favoring a paw(s) when walking.

swelling of the affected area(s)

blisters or sores especially noticeable on the paw pads and between the toes

areas of blackened or hard/dead skin.

The most common areas in dogs and cats that we see frostbite is the nose, ears (especially the tips), tail and paws. A dog or cat can start developing frostbite in as little as 30 minutes. So for the love of god, keep your winter wonderland doggie walks to a minimum!

Ridley J. The Awesome Photo by S.Finch

Signs/Symptoms of hypothermia include:

vocalization, whining and whimpering

weak pulse with a decreased heat rate

dilated pupils

extreme shivering

pale or blue mucous membranes (check the gums in the mouth)

body temperature below 95 degrees, stupor and unconsciousness

Consequences of extreme hypothermia may include neurological problems including coma, heart problems, and kidney failure.

If you believe your pet or an animal you've found outside may be suffering from frost bite or hypothermia, take them to an emergency clinic immediately. Make sure you have a list of pet emergency numbers posted or close at hand. Winter can be cruel, it’s our jobs to keep our pets safe and warm.

