Gardners - Things To Do To Get Your Garden Ready For Spring 🌱

My garden is one of my simple but so complex loves of our hobby farm. Take for example, last year my tomatoes went insane and we had a marvelous harvest of sweet, ripe and juicy tomatoes, more that what I could handle honestly. But my cucumbers, zucchini, peppers and cauliflower all tanked. My beautiful chamomile that I planted along with a variety of herbs were all massacred by our lovely chickens. My strawberry patch was overrun by slugs. I guess my point is, every year I learn something from my garden, it’s constant evolving and being able to be flexible and amendable in learning from my mistakes and implementing new things.

This year I have some revamping to do, some organizing and some relocating of where I plan to plant. To be honest I didn’t shut down the garden as well as I should have, I know its such an important task to get a good start on spring planting. So now I’m behind the 8 ball a touch, for the record this isn’t an uncommon place for me.

Whether you are behind the eight ball like myself, preparing your upcoming garden or just getting ready to throw seeds in the ground, I’ve mapped out 10 tips for early spring to help get your garden off on the right foot.

1. Order and organize your seeds! Assuming you already have your garden layout done, you will want to be ready with those seeds that need to be planted prior to your last spring frost. Get your seeds ready for the ones that love the shade and those that are sun worshippers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bPQJ0_0kZKdvKE00
Seeds and Seed packetsPhoto byR. Gerner/Canva

I love going through and selecting seeds for the upcoming garden year. I always like to try at least 1 new thing (usually it’s several - lol). You can get Heirloom seeds online or buy local. Sometimes there is an advantage to buying local, as those items are proven to do well in your areas, and it helps out your local gardener! At this time if you have seeds from last year, check them and make sure they aren’t moldy or eaten, if so they will not work and you will need to get more.

2. Get a calendar or daybook and designate it for your garden planting - I cannot tell you how many times I say to myself “Oh, I’ll remember when I planted that” and come next growing season, I have no idea. This will help you to stay organized and gives you a reference for the upcoming years. This is something that is so beneficial, it helps to avoid confusion with maturity dates and by utilizing this all growing season, it will be helpful to see what excelled, what came down with any type of diseases, and whether or not something did well in a particular area or not.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qmyOP_0kZKdvKE00
Garden PlannerPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva

You don’t have to get fancy, I mean you can if you want - but honestly just a spiral notebook would work. They do have some very nice garden journals and planners, so if that’s more your style check local nurseries, amazon or any seed company.

3. Sow or Plant your long season seeds! A lot of seeds can be sown right in the sun kissed warm soil, others that have longer growing seasons need to be planted indoors especially when you live in an area with a short growing season (raise your hand if that’s you! 🙋‍♀️). I used toilet paper rolls, red solo cups and small containers we had been saving through out the year for planting. You don’t have to go out and spend a fortune on pots for seeds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37li5M_0kZKdvKE00
SeedlingsPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva

Some easy to grow seeds inside are: broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, tomatoes, eggplant, cabbage, peppers and melons. Marigolds, lavender and chamomile are also very easy to grow from seed. You will need grow lights and heat mats for these little babies. Once the soil is finally warm enough to meet your seedlings' demands, you can begin to move them into the garden. In our colder climates beginning seedlings inside is crucial for a more versatile and plentiful crop.

4. Begin collecting Rainwater - This is huge for me, in fact a more permanent solution is hopefully in the works for this spring. We have a well and if we have a particularly dry summer, it effects our well, making our garden needs lower on the totem pole. Summers can be so unpredictable, there can be absolutely no rain or a total washout and were stuck having to replant all our seeds. My philosophy, it’s best to always be prepared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47cKz8_0kZKdvKE00
Rainwater ContainmentPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva

Check with State and Local legislature to see if harvesting rainwater is allowed in your area.

5. Let’s Compost - compost aids in the overall health of your soil and helps to improve drainage. Whether you are adding to a raised garden bed or tilling it up into your soil or topping off your hugelkultur. Get it on there and let it start prepping your soil especially if you didn’t do in the fall when you closed your gardens (cough ... cough that would be me).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hnf5p_0kZKdvKE00
CompostingPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva

Just remember there is no right or wrong way for adding compost to your soil, you can go buy it, get it from a local farmer or hopefully have your own on site that you are adding and tending to. A general rule of thumb - add one inch of compost to the top of your garden soil or you can till it in.

If you haven’t started a compost what the heck are you waiting for? Spring is the perfect time to start your compost pile if you don’t have one, begin now and next year you will have lots of gorgeous aged compost to add to your gardens. Don’t forget with compost comes compost tea, in my opinion, it’s easier to make tea then load and unload wheel barrels full of compost.

6. Soil Testing - Now is the time to figure out if you need to add any other soil amendments. This will let you know what the ph is of your soil and adjust is accordingly to your soils needs. If your Ph is too low you can add wood ash or lime, if it’s too high you would want to add more compost or peat. Knowing what your nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium levels also comes in handy, especially prior to getting those veggies in the ground. You can manage your fertilizers around what your soil is doing. You can find these tests at your local garden center or home improvement center or contact your local cooperative extension office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QvYoP_0kZKdvKE00
Soil TestingPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva

7. Garden clean up and rehab! Time to go around and pull any weeds, clear all walking paths, remove dead debris from last season (put in your compost), pull out dead annuals, remove fallen branches divide up your perennials and get them transplanted. Once that is done and your feeling a bit more under control, start adding stakes to areas you are wishing to plant. It’s easier to divide and conquer that way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i3JhD_0kZKdvKE00
Garden Clean UpPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva

Don’t forget your greenhouse! Get it cleaned out, all your planters washed and ready for this seasons plants, walkways swept, counters wiped and air it out!!. Give that greenhouse a good ventilation with lots of fresh air. Remove any debris or garbage.

8. Get your garden tools prepared! I don’t know about yours but my tools are are pretty dull by the end of the season. Ideally fall is a great time to get those tools sharpened, oiled and put away, all ready to go for the upcoming year. But if you are anything like me, you‘ll be doing it this spring (or you could do it now - February is good).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zf37D_0kZKdvKE00
Garden EquiptmentPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva

I like to use a wire brush on my pruning shears to get off old soil and then I sharpen them and lubricate. To be honest I’ve even used sandpaper to remove rust after I left my best pair of pruners out in the rain, and the proceeded to lose them for a several weeks... Not good.... but the sandpaper worked and they are once again my favorites, and I’m much more careful!

9. Check on your Fences, trellises and gates. Now is a good time to maintain your barriers, to safeguard your harvest. Check for any weaknesses or any entry points for your local rabbits and deer. It’s a good time to start getting barriers in place - I know for me I will be adding some temporary fencing to some areas, to keep the chickens and goats out of! How else will they get fresh herbs and veggies it they eat all the seedlings again!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wEtma_0kZKdvKE00
Garden FencingPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva

10. Get a Mulch Plan - Before it gets crazy busy with the planting season find a good place to get yourself some mulch. Mulch helps in several ways to deter weeds, keeps your soil moist, provides organic matter, and will help to aid in the prevention of erosion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f1fNV_0kZKdvKE00
Garden MulchPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva

Happy Gardening!!

References Adapted By:

Magyar, C. (April 5, 2020 - Last updated: January 17, 2023), 10 Must Do Activities To Prepare Your Garden For Spring [Blog Post] Retrieved from: https://www.ruralsprout.com/prepare-your-garden-for-spring/

